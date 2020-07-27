6 Natural Ways To Boost Happiness Hormones
Happiness hormones are dopamine, endorphins, serotonin and oxytocin. Here are simple ways to boost their production and improve your mood and mental health.
Do something productive, something that is ideally of your choice to release happiness hormones
HIGHLIGHTS
- Regular exercise can help in releasing endorphins
- Meditation can help in releasing serotonin or mood stabilising hormone
- Dopamine is the reward hormone which is released when you complete a task
Dopamine, endorphin, oxytocin and serotonin are the four kinds happiness hormones. Dopamine is the reward hormone, which is released when you complete a task or celebrate small victories. Endorphins are pain killers, which are released by exercising or watching comedy. Oxytocin is the love hormone, which is released by doing things like playing with a dog, holding hands or living your family. Serotonin the mood stabilising hormone, which is released when you meditate, walk in nature or go for swimming or cycling.
Happiness hormones: Know how to boost them
First of all, here are some more instances of when the body releases dopamine, endorphins, oxytocin and serotonin.
- Dopamine or the feel-good hormone is an important part of your brain's reward system. Doing self-care activities, eating food, celebrating small victories and completing a task results in release of dopamine.
- Serotonin is the hormone which helps in regulating your mood, sleep cycle, appetite, digestion, learning ability and memory. Meditation, running, exposure to sunlight and walking in nature can result in release of serotonin.
- Oxytocin or the love hormone is important for childbirth, breastfeeding and for a strong parent-child bonding. The hormone helps with feelings of relationships, trust and empathy. It is released when you play with a dog or a baby or when giving compliments.
- Endorphins are the natural pain-relieving hormone. The body releases endorphins in response to reward-producing activities like exercising or eating a chocolate.
How to release happiness hormones?
There are a few effective ways to naturally boost these hormones. Something as simple as stepping outdoors in sunlight can help in releasing these happiness hormones.
1. Make sure you exercise regularly. It has multiple physical and mental well-being benefits and can also help you lose weight and be disease-free.
2. Do something productive, something that is ideally of your choice. It can be doing some crafting or cooking your favourite meal. The enjoyment you get from doing something you love can result in release of dopamine and endorphins.
3. Music can also help in releasing happiness hormones. Good music (of your choice) can increase dopamine production of your brain and improve your mood.
4. Meditation has wellness benefits in terms of improving sleep and reducing stress. Start with meditating for 10-15 minutes in a quiet and comfortable space. Meditation can release dopamine and serotonin production.
5. Work towards sleeping well every night. It can improve your physical and mental health. Sleeping well can help in restoring hormonal balance in the body.
6. Take less stress as it can cause a drop in dopamine and serotonin production and negatively affect your health and mood.
