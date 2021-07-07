Experiencing Body Pain Too Often? Here Are 3 Simple Remedies You Must Try
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared some easy remedies to help you manage body pain.
Home remedies for body pain: Drink adequate amount of water for optimal health
HIGHLIGHTS
- There can be several possible reasons behind body pain
- You can try some home remedies to manage pain
- Drinking enough water is one of these remedies
Body pain is a common problem faced by people during different stages of life. One of the most common reasons associated with body pain is stress. It weakens the immune system making people susceptible to illnesses. The second most common cause of body pain is dehydration. The lack of drinking an adequate amount of water per day can cause your body to not be able to function properly. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a video on Instagram explaining how one can cope with body pain with natural and simple remedies. She shared the video along with the caption, “Three remedies to manage pain in the body.”
In the video, Nmami explained that body pain can be of two types either joint pain or muscle pain.
Try these remedies to manage pain:
1) Maintain a balanced diet
A balanced diet which is a mix of protein, vitamins, and minerals, fats, and carbohydrates is essential for the body. Ensure your meals are rich in essential nutrients particularly vitamin D as it helps regulate the amount of calcium and phosphorus in the body. Calcium is needed to keep bones and teeth strong and prevent joint pain. Read all about the importance of a balanced diet here.
2) Drink plenty of water
Staying hydrated is very important. Water helps the body function in a normal and healthy way. We lose water from our body regularly through sweat and urine. And if we do not keep our body hydrated, dehydration pulls fluid out of our tissues which causes muscular body pain. Nmami added that drinking plenty of water flushes out toxicity from the body and also lubricates joints.
3) Consume natural spices
When suffering from body pain ensure your meals have plenty of natural spices. Particularly ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, and garlic, all these spices contain natural anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe aching joints and muscles by reducing inflammation.
Watch the full video here:
Follow these remedies for natural pain relief and an overall healthy body.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.