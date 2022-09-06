Body Pain: What Do You Need To Know If Your Body Aches A Lot?
Here are some of the most common causes of constant body pain you should know.
Arthritis is one of the most common causes behind body ache
Are you someone who experiences constant body pain but fails to understand the reason? If yes, then this latest post on the Instagram page "Nutrition by Lovneet" is your stop. It talks about the various reason why you are experiencing body pain. The sidenote read, “Are you worried about constant body aches? Here are some of the most common causes of constant body pain you should know.” Now, without further ado, let us take a look at the causes of body aches.
Here are the possible causes of body ache:
1. Lack of sleep
It is important to sleep for at least 6 to 8 hours every night. This is because the body regenerates its energy resources while sleeping and refreshes you. A lack of sleep can replenish essential energy. This can result in pain.
2. Dehydration
You may not realise it but dehydration could be the reason behind your body pain. When you don't drink enough water or lose more water than you consume, your body runs out of its stock of water. All these factors may make you feel tired and achy.
3. You are stressed out
Stress may affect you in ways you can't even imagine. A constant stressful lifestyle predisposes the body to fatigue and increases wear and tear. Due to this, the person may become weak and have an increased risk of infections due to a reduced immune response. All this may cause the patient to have body aches.
4. Lack of Iron
Iron is an important element in blood and the lack of it leads to lower amounts of oxygen and nutrients carried to various parts of the body. This evidently makes you feel tired and achy all over.
5. Deficiency of Vitamin D
This is an important vitamin the body needs in order to function and when you don't serve your body with enough vitamin D, it may lead to constant and chronic body pain.
6. Arthritis
Inflammation of joints in the body or arthritis can cause generalised aches and pains.
7. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Be aware, that when the feeling of extreme fatigue doesn't improve with rest, it's time to consult a doctor. It could be possibly a case of chronic fatigue syndrome.
8. Cold & Flu
Body aches are a common symptom of viral infections such as the common cold or the flu.
Take a look:
It's always safe to consult your doctor in such cases of frequent body pain.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.