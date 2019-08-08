Lose Weight, Beat Diabetes, PCOD, Heart Disease And Many More With This Amazing Spice
Cinnamon is enriched with a great taste and a strong aroma. It is a famous spice which can is loaded with health benefits. Cinnamon is an amazing spice which is loaded with medicinal properties ad has been used for medicinal purposes since ages. Cinnamon is loaded with antioxidants which can protect you the damage caused by free radicals. This spice has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties as well. Cinnamon can help you deal with many health conditions naturally. It can be your one-stop solution to deal with many health issues.
Health benefits of cinnamon
1. Cinnamon for PCOS
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is affecting a million of women today. Cinnamon can be used as an ayurvedic method to control PCOS. A research conducted at the Columbia University Medical Center in New York City stated that cinnamon can be used as a natural treatment for PCOS. The research stated that daily consumption of cinnamon helped the women to experience nearly twice the menstrual cycle over a span of six months. Cinnamon works by controlling insulin and blood sugar levels.
2. Cinnamon for diabetes
Diabetes management is all about managing blood sugar levels. Cinnamon can be used to lower blood sugar levels. It has anti-diabetic properties which makes it beneficial for diabetic patients. Cinnamon works by controlling the amount of glucose that enters the bloodstream after having a meal. If you are a diabetic add cinnamon to your daily diet and control your blood sugar levels naturally.
3. Cinnamon for bacterial and fungal infections
Cinnamon has ant-bacterial and anti-fungal properties which can keep infections at bay. You can add cinnamon to different foods or prepare a cinnamon tea. Regular consumption of this magical spice can also restrict the development of a fungal infection.
4. Cinnamon for weight loss
Trying to lose weight? Cinnamon can help you in that too. Cinnamon supports weight loss and reduces hunger. You need to prepare honey and cinnamon tea for weight loss. To prepare this tea, boil a cup of water and add half tablespoon of cinnamon to it. Allow it to boil for 5 mins. After 5 minutes let the water cool down. Once it is at room temperature add honey to it. Enjoy this tea every night before going to bed for weight loss.
5. Cinnamon for better heart health
You can control the risk of heart diseases with cinnamon. Cinnamon can reduce the levels of bad cholesterol and triglycerides which can result in better heart health. The presence of antioxidants will also make it an appropriate supplement for better heart health.
