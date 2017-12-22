Celebrities Move From Skinny To Curvy: 6 Exercises To Get The Same Curvy Body
Here's your key to getting sexy curves like Katrina Kaif and Kim Kardashian.
Ever wondered how Katrina gets those perfect curves? Here's how.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Kim Kardashian and her curvy body work out regime
- Walking lunges are for toning the inner and outer thighs
- Practice planks to have a tight core
Ever wondered what our Katrina Kaif has in common with the reality TV megastar Kim Kardashian? Both are known for having a notoriously curvy body. They have made it a trend to let go of the skinny inhibitions and going pro curves, inducing a mass hysteria for it. Now ladies, curvy is the new sexy and we have selected a number of exercises from their work out regime to help you tone your body curves and join the latest trend.
1. Walking lunges
Walking lunges tone and work out the muscles of inner and outer thighs, promoting hip stability, adding to our overall thigh mass. Here's how you do it:
- Stand upright with your feet together
- Take a long controlled step forward with your right leg, lowering your hips to the floor, bending both the knees to a 90-degree angle. The back knee should point towards but not touch the ground.
- With a firm right heel take a step into a lunge forward. This completes two reps.
Challenge yourself by doing 2 to 3 sets of twenty reps.
2. Plank with leg lifts
Planks are generally performed to have a tight core. Trainer Justin Gelband recommends ankle weights "to work on the tone and firmness of the legs and the butt at the same time." Plank with leg lifts strengthens and tone the whole body and improves posture and stability. To do a leg lift plank:
- Keeping the core tight, maintain a low plank position with the body in a straight line, elbows bent and under the shoulders. Keep your feet hip width apart.
- Lift your left leg to 45 degrees and hold.
- Switch legs and repeat.
You can do 2 sets of 15 reps each.
Squats are generally great for building leg muscle, calorie burning and help to maintain the motor balance. For a jump squat:
- Stand with the feet, shoulder width apart and engage in a regular squat by lowering the body by bending the knees and assuming a seating position with the thighs parallel to the floor.
- Engage your core and jump up, raising your hand in the air with force.
- While landing, lower your body back into the squatting position to complete one rep.
- Ensure to land as quiet as possible.
- Make sure to use the whole foot instead of just the toes while jumping.
Repeat 2 or 3 sets of 10 reps.
Kim Kardashian's trainer, Gunner Peterson says that her special is the "wide squat" technique that helps her maintaining her shape and tone her thigh muscles. When doing a Wide dumbbell squat:
- Stand with feet wider than the shoulders.
- Bend your knees slightly and turn your toes outwards.
- Hold a dumbbell, of suitable weight with both hands in front of you.
- Squat until thighs are parallel to the floor. Mind to keep the abs contracted.
5. Side lunges with twist
- Stand tall with feet shoulder width apart, holding your arms straight.
- Take a large step out to your right with your right foot. Bend your right knee but ensure to keep the left leg straight and lower your body towards the floor and make your right thigh horizontal. Keep lowering your upper body to the front.
- Rotate your torso to the right as far as you can and then reverse the movement. Then rotate your torso to the left and then reverse the movement.
- Pushing your right leg, assume your original position and engage the above steps with the left leg.
6. Plie squat pulse
- Spread your legs wide and point your toes to the side.
- Bend at the knees and squat down so that your knees make a 90-degree angle.
- Start pulsing up and down about three to four inches and continue with it till the desired amount of time.
If you are really serious about gaining perfectly sculpted curves, ensure your diet as well. Eat a balanced diet of proteins (proteins are necessary to refuel the muscles) and vegetables, fruits and healthy fats. Start today, with this perfect guide and include yourself in the latest trend of curves. Good luck!
