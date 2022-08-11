Nutritionist Lovneet Batra States 3 Reasons To Cook With Mustard Oil
From boosting appetite to reducing inflammation, check out the health benefits of mustard oil.
Mustard oil aids digestion
Mustard oil or sarso ka tel is a pungent and flavourful oil that is found in every kitchen pantry. Known for its strong flavour, it holds a pivotal place in Indian cuisine. Mustard oil is extracted from mustard seeds (black, brown, and white). It is reddish brown or amber in colour. In parallel to its culinary usages, mustard oil is also dubbed to have numerous health-benefiting properties.
It is a rich source of monounsaturated fatty acids, also called MUFA, and has anti-inflammatory properties. In addition, it contains omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, and essential minerals as well which are beneficial to health. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in an Instagram Stories upload, highlights the three reasons why we must cook with mustard oil.
Click Here For The Instagram Post
1. Boosts Appetite
The nutritionist states that mustard oil boosts the appetite and also aids in digestion, as it stimulated the secretion of gastric juices.
2. Boosts Immune System
Mustard oil is loaded with an optimum range of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and vitamin E, hence it serves the nutritive value to boost the immune system.
3. Reduces Inflammation
There are a plethora of health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids. Mustard oil is rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid, which according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra may help decrease inflammation and relieve pain caused by conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.
The benefits of mustard oil don't end here. You will be surprised to know using mustard oil ensures your hair health like no other oil.
- Cold pressed or wood churned mustard oil is a great remedy for ruling out dandruff and dry hair.
- Mustard oil contains selenium, a trace mineral that plays a pivotal role in maintaining the health of your scalp and hair.
- It is also rich in natural fatty acids, which are essential for improving the health of your hair follicles as well as scalp.
- Mustard oil has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, hence it is credited to prevent premature greying of hair.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
