Diet Tips: Understanding How Food Impacts Your Mood From Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal
A balanced and healthy diet can go a long way toward supporting a positive mood. It might require a little extra effort, especially with today's busy lifestyles. So, eat well and wisely to feel your best, in body, mind, and spirit.
Magnesium-rich foods can help in curbing anxiety
HIGHLIGHTS
- B vitamins can affect brain function
- Vitamin D can help in warding off depression
- Iron-rich foods can reduce fatigue
What you eat affects your mood? In short, yes. What you eat matters. The phrase 'clean eating' is not limited to only delivering an ideal body for you, this process is further linked to a healthier mental activity. Addition of healthy options to your plate can improve your mental health by offering your body the essential nutrients that naturally boost serotonin or reduce them by consuming unhealthy meals.
A balanced diet is vital for the mental health of an individual. Consuming foods that comprise of essential amino acids especially tryptophan help the body produce more serotonin. Also, protein-rich foods are considered the best to boost up the mood as it contains serotonin precursor, tryptophan. Serotonin, an important brain chemical that is produced in the gastrointestinal tract, helps in mediating moods, regulating sleep and appetite, and also inhibits pain. All-in-all this establish a link between what we eat to our mood.
Also read: Yoga For Mental Health: Expert Recommended Asanas That Can Help Improve Your Mood
How food affects mood
Many explanations are there that states the cause-and-effect relationship between food and mood, such as:
- Change in blood sugar levels are associated with changes in mood and energy, and are affected by what we eat.
- Neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, dopamine and acetylcholine influence the way we think, feel and behave. Hence are affected by what we've eaten.
- Lack of vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids can affect mental health, with some symptoms associated with particular nutritional deficiencies. For instance, low levels of certain B-vitamins and symptoms of schizophrenia, and low levels of omega-3 oils and depression
- There is a possibility of unusual reactions to artificial chemicals in foods, such as artificial colourings and flavourings.
- Reactions can occur due to the deficiency of an enzyme needed to digest a food. For example, Lactase, is needed to digest lactose (milk sugar); without it, a milk intolerance can build up.
Foods to improve mood:
There are a number of foods/nutrients of interest when it comes to mood.
1. Omega 3: Omega-3 rich foods like extra virgin olive oil, oily fish and some nuts can help in reducing the symptoms of depression, as it may make it easier for serotonin (the happy hormone) to pass through our brain and get to the cells associated with creating happy mood.
2. B Vitamins: B vitamins, such as those found in whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean meats, are involved in neuronal function and many processes in our brains.
3. Magnesium: Foods that are high in magnesium, such as spinach, nuts, legumes can support sleep and play a role in reducing anxiety.
Also read: Magnesium Deficiency Signs And Symptoms: Fatigue, Cramps, Reduced Appetite And More
4. Vitamin D: Vitamin D is referred as a 'happy hormone' that plays an important role in regulating mood and warding off depression. Foods include egg yolks, mushrooms, fortified milk and orange juice.
5. Iron: Getting too little iron can spell depression, fatigue, and inattention. Iron-rich foods include dried fruit, beans, liver, and artichokes.
A balanced and healthy diet can go a long way toward supporting a positive mood. It might require a little extra effort, especially with today's busy lifestyles. So, eat well and wisely to feel your best, in body, mind, and spirit.
Also read: 5 Ways Which Can Instantly Boost Your Mood
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.