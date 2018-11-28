Treating Obesity In Primary Care Is Helpful: Study; Other Simple Tips To Prevent Childhood Obesity
It is important that children do not put on extra weight during childhood as it can lead to several health problems in the present as well as in the long run.
Parents should inculcate healthy eating habits among children.
According to a recent study, children who are treated for obesity in primary or outpatient care can battle weight issues like a pro over the next few years as well. Staffan Marild, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg said, "There's an attitude that obesity is so terribly difficult to get rid of that you have to send the child to a specialist clinic, sometimes many tens of kilometers away. But the skills are often available closer at hand, and then there's a greater chance of the treatment taking place."
The study took into consideration 64 children aged between 8 to 13 years. Children received treatment for obesity in primary or outpatient care clinics in their home area in Sweden following a referral by the school health services. The program undergone by the children and their legal guardians included one year's regular advice and monitored children's diet, physical activity and sleep. After the program, it was examined how much the children weighed after going three years without treatment.
The dietary advice was detailed, and meal routines were given attention. Apart from that, physical activity was encouraged. Walking or cycling to school, physical activity with the family, and organized sports with children of the same age can help children stay fit and prevent obesity. Good sleep was also an important factor which could help children lose weight. Marild emphasizes on the advantages of primary care when children with obesity are treated. The simplicity and proximity of primary care to their home means that more of them are reachable. This will also reduce the risk of treatment interruptions.
It is important that children do not put on extra weight during childhood as it can lead to several health problems in the present as well as in the long run. Some of the common problems can be high blood pressure, high blood sugar levels, high cholesterol, breathing problems like sleep apnea and asthma or greater risk of social and psychological problems, such as poor self-esteem and higher chance of obesity as an adult.
Simple tips which can help prevent childhood obesity:
- Make sure that your child actively takes part in the physical activity
- Make your child realize that junk food is not healthy and should not be eaten on a regular basis. Eliminate junk food from your child's diet as they have no nutritional value and have excessive calories
- Include lots of fiber in your child's diet as fiber will help keep him full for longer and curb hunger pangs
- Give your child plenty of fluids like water, lime water, fresh fruit juices and coconut water. Ensure that your child does not drink sweeten beverages on a regular basis
- Children, generally feel hungry in between the meals. Their snacks should be healthy fats and protein-rich foods like eggs, oatmeal, Greek yoghurt, fruit smoothie, cottage cheese or a handful of nuts
- Ensure that your child does not watch too much of television, play video games or sits in front of computer for a long time
- Sleep plays an important role when it comes to obesity. A fixed bedtime routine is a must to maintain a healthy body
