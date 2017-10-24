Try These 6 Amazing Ingredients From Your Kitchen To Make Your Hair Longer And Thicker

ASK OUR EXPERTS

These home remedies are what you need for smooth, luscious and beautiful locks.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 24, 2017 06:39 IST
3-Min Read
HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Onion juice is a very effective remedy for promoting hair growth
  2. Honey helps in strengthening hair follicles
  3. Potato juice helps improving hair volume

How often have you worried about losing too much hair, or compromising on hair quality with even a minor change in weather? Besides, the increasing levels of pollution and dust in the air hamper the hair quality and hair strength to a great extent. In the hustle bustle of city life, how much can one cover hair with scarves or even do oiling in regular intervals? For those with busy work schedules and hectic daily plans, here is a list of items you can easily find in your kitchen, which can also help you in having thicker, longer and stronger hair.

healthier hair

Photo Credit: iStock

1. Onion juice

Sounds a little old school, but using onion juice has been suggested as a remedy to trigger hair growth for many years. All one has to do chop a few onion shallots and apply them on the scalp with cotton. Keep it for 15 minutes and wash with a mild shampoo thereafter. The sulphur-rich onion juice will show effective results if used once a week.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

Using apple cider vinegar is another way to trigger hair growth with minimal effort. Add 75 ml of it to one litre water and use it for rinsing after your regular hair wash with shampoo. Applying a cup of the solution for final rinsing, every time after you wash your hair, is going to help in cleaning of the scalp and accelerating hair growth.

healthier hair

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Honey

Well as it turns out, honey does not have only medicinal properties. One can use this common ingredient which is available in every household, for strengthening hair follicles as well. Simply add one teaspoon of honey to two tablespoons of shampoo, twice a week. Honey's antioxidants also help in getting rid of free elements that damage the scalp.

healthier hair

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Amla powder and lime juice

Make a mixture of two teaspoons of amla powder and lime juice. Apply it on your scalp for a while before hair wash. Rinse hair well with warm water later on. With huge amounts of antioxidants and vitamin c, this mixture garners hair growth and improves hair pigmentation.

5. Potato juice

Potatoes are rich in Vitamin A, B and C. One can extract potato juice by blending potato slices. Apply the juice on the scalp before hair wash, and leave for 15 minutes. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo thereafter. For those who have thin air, potato juice can work wonders!

6. Carrots

Carrots are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. These properties help in revitalising hair follicles, thereby helping in hair grow longer and thicker. One needs to apply grated carrot on the scalp for 15 minutes before hair wash. If done twice a week, you will be surprised with the results.

healthier hair

Photo Credit: iStock

Hair care doesn't seem so taxing now...does it? 



