Look Your Best This Diwali: 5 Amazing Homemade Serums For Your Hair
Healthy hair is the dream of every girl. But with all the chemical and fake serums available in the market, hair health declines greatly. Here are 5 amazing serums for healthier and prettier hair.
Healthier hair at home with these amazing serums
Our hair is truly our crowning glory. Thus, it is important that we take good care of it, and put in some time and effort to keep it healthy and happy. Unfortunately, not all of us have the time and money to go to a parlor and get our hands on whatever new, expensive hair treatment is making the rounds. But we can prepare quite a few effective serums right at home, using ingredients that are available in our kitchens and gardens! So, here are our top five amazing homemade serum recipes for healthier hair:
1. Aloe vera, nettle and horsetail
If you have damaged hair, you're just going to need aloe vera gel, nettle and horsetail. Pour a cup of water in a pan and bring it to a boil. Add a tablespoon each of nettle and horsetail leaves and simmer on low heat for about 15 minutes. Then strain out the leaves and mix the concoction with some aloe vera gel.
2. A concoction of oils
If you're aching for glossy hair, all you need is a concoction of a few oils- avocado oil, jojoba oil, almond oil, argan oil, and grape seed oil. Simply pour all the ingredients into a small bowl and stir well with a spoon.
3. Castor oil and coconut oil
If you have rough hair and you want to feel some smoothness, simply mix up some castor oil and coconut oil and apply the mixture all over your hair. It would eliminate the dryness of your hair by inducing natural moisture in it.
4. The second form of oil concoction
If you want straight and smooth hair, look no further! You don't need to go for re-bonding, all you need is two tablespoons each of coconut oil, soy oil, jojoba oil and olive oil. Simply mix and warm the serum, and apply all over your hair and scalp.
5. Peppermint and jojoba oil
If you prefer some beach-y waves, just mix peppermint oil with jojoba oil and stir with a spoon. And voila, your serum is ready! However, you must use this formula on slightly damp hair. After 30 minutes of application, you can give your hair a final rinse.