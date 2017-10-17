ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Look Your Best This Diwali: 5 Amazing Homemade Serums For Your Hair

Look Your Best This Diwali: 5 Amazing Homemade Serums For Your Hair

Healthy hair is the dream of every girl. But with all the chemical and fake serums available in the market, hair health declines greatly. Here are 5 amazing serums for healthier and prettier hair.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 17, 2017 01:56 IST
2-Min Read
Look Your Best This Diwali: 5 Amazing Homemade Serums For Your Hair

Healthier hair at home with these amazing serums

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. If you have damaged hair, you're just going to need aloe vera gel
  2. If you have rough hair, coconut oil and castor oil it is
  3. If you prefer some beach-y waves use peppermint oil with jojoba oil

Our hair is truly our crowning glory. Thus, it is important that we take good care of it, and put in some time and effort to keep it healthy and happy. Unfortunately, not all of us have the time and money to go to a parlor and get our hands on whatever new, expensive hair treatment is making the rounds. But we can prepare quite a few effective serums right at home, using ingredients that are available in our kitchens and gardens! So, here are our top five amazing homemade serum recipes for healthier hair:

Also read: These Homemade Hair Packs Are Your Key To Healthier Hair

1. Aloe vera, nettle and horsetail

If you have damaged hair, you're just going to need aloe vera gel, nettle and horsetail. Pour a cup of water in a pan and bring it to a boil. Add a tablespoon each of nettle and horsetail leaves and simmer on low heat for about 15 minutes. Then strain out the leaves and mix the concoction with some aloe vera gel.

homemade hair serums

Healthier hair at home with these amazing serums
Photo Credit: iStock

2. A concoction of oils

RELATED STORIES

'Vitamins Needed For Hair Growth And Their Sources'

'Rujuta Diwekar's Diet To Take Care Of Your Hair And Skin This Winter'


If you're aching for glossy hair, all you need is a concoction of a few oils- avocado oil, jojoba oil, almond oil, argan oil, and grape seed oil. Simply pour all the ingredients into a small bowl and stir well with a spoon.

3. Castor oil and coconut oil

If you have rough hair and you want to feel some smoothness, simply mix up some castor oil and coconut oil and apply the mixture all over your hair. It would eliminate the dryness of your hair by inducing natural moisture in it.

Also read: Coconut Water Is All You Need: 5 Health Benefits You Shouldn't Miss!

homemade hair serums

Photo Credit: iStock

4. The second form of oil concoction

If you want straight and smooth hair, look no further! You don't need to go for re-bonding, all you need is two tablespoons each of coconut oil, soy oil, jojoba oil and olive oil. Simply mix and warm the serum, and apply all over your hair and scalp.

5. Peppermint and jojoba oil

If you prefer some beach-y waves, just mix peppermint oil with jojoba oil and stir with a spoon. And voila, your serum is ready! However, you must use this formula on slightly damp hair. After 30 minutes of application, you can give your hair a final rinse.

homemade hair serums

Photo Credit: iStock



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------