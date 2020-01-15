ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Top 5 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Nausea Immediately

Top 5 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Nausea Immediately

There can be many possible reasons behind nausea including pregnancy, traveling, acid reflux, headache and many more. Some simple home remedies can also help you prevent this condition. Here's the list of effective home remedies for nausea.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jan 15, 2020 05:51 IST
2-Min Read
Top 5 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Nausea Immediately

Try these home remedies to treat nausea immediately

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Nausea is a very unpleasant feeling
  2. You can fight nausea with some simple home remedies
  3. Lemon can work wonders in treating nausea

Everyone experiences nausea at some point or another. Nausea is very unpleasant which can have many possible reasons behind it including pregnancy, traveling, acid reflux, headache and many more. It is a feeling of sickness with an urge to vomit. Many use medications to treat nausea. But it is not the healthiest method to treat nausea. You can fight nausea at your home. Some simple home remedies can also help you prevent this condition. Here's the list of effective home remedies for nausea.

Home remedies for nausea


RELATED STORIES
related

Lizard Found In College Food, 65 Students Hospitalised

Quaid-e-Millath Government College for Women's students were rushed to at night after they complained of uneasiness and nausea after having dinner in their hostel mess. It was because of a lizard in the idli served to them.

related

Post-op nausea may be hereditary

Nausea and vomiting after waking from general anaesthesia may be hereditary.

1. Ginger

Ginger is a common part of every Indian kitchen. You can fight nausea with ginger. Not just nausea ginger can also help you fight upset stomach, pain in muscles and symptoms of cold and cough. Few drops of ginger or ginger tea can give you effective results.

Also read: Reasons Why You Should Start Your Day With Ginger

2. Lemon

A slice of lemon is the simplest way to treat nausea. Lemon has a refreshing taste which is good for treating nausea and vomiting. It can change your taste as well as mood. You can drink fresh lemon water.

9bmi40k8

Lemon has a refreshing taste which can help you fight nausea
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Proper hydration

Hydration can also work well in treating nausea. You can drink water sip by sip. Try to stay hydrated throughout the day. Avoid drinking carbonated drinks or drinks loaded with added sugar. You can also add a spoonful of lemon juice to a glass of freshwater.

Also read: Grape Juice Health Benefits: Fight Skin Issues, High Blood Pressure, Weak Immunity And Much More With Grape Juice

4. Breathing

Conscious breathing is a quick fix to nausea. Slow down and take deep breaths while concentrating on your breaths. This will distract your mind from nausea and help you avoid vomiting. Deep breathing is also associated with other health benefits. It will also help you beat stress.

gcv5mmso

Deep breathing can help you fight nausea
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Spices

Indian spices are loaded with health benefits and medicinal properties. Some spices can also help you fight nausea. Fennel, cumin and cinnamon are few spices that can work wonders. These spices are also loaded with various other health benefits.

Also read: This Amazing Spice Can Boost Weight Loss, Beat Diabetes, PCOD, Heart Disease And Many More

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Essilor
 Sponsored

Better Health With Better Eye Care

 

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Nausea Immediately
Top 5 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Nausea Immediately

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

How A Gut Infection May Produce Chronic Symptoms: Tips To Take Care Of Your Gut Health

Cut Down On Aluminium Intake, Use Of Aluminium Foil To Reduce Health Risks: Says Latest Research

Diabetics, Good News! New Insulin For Improved Treatment Of Diabetes Developed By Researchers

Persistent Sexual Arousal In Women Can Be A Neurological Problem: Study

Can Smoking Lead To Depression? Here What Recent Research Has To Say

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases