Top 5 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Nausea Immediately
There can be many possible reasons behind nausea including pregnancy, traveling, acid reflux, headache and many more. Some simple home remedies can also help you prevent this condition. Here's the list of effective home remedies for nausea.
Try these home remedies to treat nausea immediately
HIGHLIGHTS
- Nausea is a very unpleasant feeling
- You can fight nausea with some simple home remedies
- Lemon can work wonders in treating nausea
Everyone experiences nausea at some point or another. Nausea is very unpleasant which can have many possible reasons behind it including pregnancy, traveling, acid reflux, headache and many more. It is a feeling of sickness with an urge to vomit. Many use medications to treat nausea. But it is not the healthiest method to treat nausea. You can fight nausea at your home. Some simple home remedies can also help you prevent this condition. Here's the list of effective home remedies for nausea.
Home remedies for nausea
1. Ginger
Ginger is a common part of every Indian kitchen. You can fight nausea with ginger. Not just nausea ginger can also help you fight upset stomach, pain in muscles and symptoms of cold and cough. Few drops of ginger or ginger tea can give you effective results.
Also read: Reasons Why You Should Start Your Day With Ginger
2. Lemon
A slice of lemon is the simplest way to treat nausea. Lemon has a refreshing taste which is good for treating nausea and vomiting. It can change your taste as well as mood. You can drink fresh lemon water.
3. Proper hydration
Hydration can also work well in treating nausea. You can drink water sip by sip. Try to stay hydrated throughout the day. Avoid drinking carbonated drinks or drinks loaded with added sugar. You can also add a spoonful of lemon juice to a glass of freshwater.
Also read: Grape Juice Health Benefits: Fight Skin Issues, High Blood Pressure, Weak Immunity And Much More With Grape Juice
4. Breathing
Conscious breathing is a quick fix to nausea. Slow down and take deep breaths while concentrating on your breaths. This will distract your mind from nausea and help you avoid vomiting. Deep breathing is also associated with other health benefits. It will also help you beat stress.
5. Spices
Indian spices are loaded with health benefits and medicinal properties. Some spices can also help you fight nausea. Fennel, cumin and cinnamon are few spices that can work wonders. These spices are also loaded with various other health benefits.
Also read: This Amazing Spice Can Boost Weight Loss, Beat Diabetes, PCOD, Heart Disease And Many More
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.