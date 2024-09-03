Feeling Nauseous? Try These Home Remedies For Relief
Read on as we highlight some common home remedies that can provide relief from nausea.
Cloves has a calming effect on the stomach and helps alleviate nausea
Nausea is a feeling of discomfort or unease in the stomach, often accompanied by an urge to vomit. It can be caused by various factors, including motion sickness, indigestion, food poisoning, stress, pregnancy, or medication side effects. Certain home remedies can effectively relieve nausea by targeting its underlying causes. These remedies work by calming the stomach, improving digestion, and reducing anxiety or stress, providing relief from nausea without the side effects of medications. In this article, we highlight some common home remedies that can provide relief from nausea.
Home remedies to help reduce nausea
1. Ginger tea
Ginger contains compounds like gingerol and shogaol, which help relax the gastrointestinal tract and reduce nausea by blocking serotonin receptors in the stomach lining. To use this remedy, steep a few slices of fresh ginger in hot water for 5-10 minutes, strain, and sip slowly. Drinking ginger tea two to three times daily can effectively soothe nausea, especially if it is related to motion sickness or morning sickness.
2. Peppermint oil
Peppermint oil has antispasmodic properties that help relax the muscles of the digestive tract, reducing nausea and vomiting. To use, place a few drops of peppermint oil on a tissue or handkerchief and inhale deeply. Alternatively, you can add a few drops to a diffuser. This remedy is particularly useful for nausea caused by irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or stress.
3. Lemon water
Lemon's citric acid can stimulate saliva production, which helps neutralise stomach acids and reduces nausea. Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of water and sip slowly. For enhanced effects, add a small amount of honey. Drinking lemon water when you first start feeling nauseous can provide relief, especially after eating.
4. Chamomile tea
Chamomile has calming properties that help reduce stomach inflammation and relax the digestive muscles, which can ease nausea. To prepare, steep chamomile flowers or a tea bag in hot water for 5-10 minutes, strain, and sip. Consuming this tea once or twice a day, especially before bedtime, can help reduce nausea from stress or digestive disorders.
5. Apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar balances stomach pH levels and can help reduce nausea caused by indigestion or food poisoning. Mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with a glass of water and add a teaspoon of honey if desired. Drink this mixture slowly at the first sign of nausea. This remedy is particularly effective when nausea is caused by overeating or poor digestion.
6. Cumin seeds
Cumin seeds have anti-inflammatory and carminative properties that aid digestion and reduce bloating, which can help alleviate nausea. Chew on a small teaspoon of cumin seeds, or steep them in hot water to make a tea. Consuming cumin seeds after meals can help with nausea due to gas or indigestion.
7. Clove tea
Cloves contain eugenol, a compound that has a calming effect on the stomach and helps alleviate nausea. To prepare clove tea, steep 1-2 cloves in hot water for 10 minutes, strain, and drink. Clove tea can be consumed 1-2 times daily, especially after meals, to reduce nausea related to motion sickness or indigestion.
These remedies are generally safe, but it's important to consult with a healthcare provider if nausea persists or is severe.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.