World Mosquito Day 2017: Most Effective Ways To Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites
Over one million people worldwide die from mosquito-borne diseases every year. It is always a better to protect yourself from mosquito-borne diseases.
World Mosquito Day 2017: Prevent yorself from mosquito bites
HIGHLIGHTS
- One million people die from mosquito-borne diseases every year
- Use netting to protect children younger than 2 months
- If you are going out, ensure that you cover yourself
Repellent: Use insect repellent while performing any outdoor activity. Make sure that the repellent contains the chemical DEET. Picaridin is another bug repellent, that protects against mosquito bites. Use netting to protect children younger than 2 months.
Repair Screens: Install and/or repair screens on windows and doors. Use air conditioner when available. Prevent mosquitoes from entering your home by making sure your window and door screens are in good repair and are tightly attached.
Vaccination: There are some vaccines available against some mosquito-borne diseases like yellow fever and Japanese encephalitits. Get yourself vaccinated after consulting a doctor.
Avoid stagnant water: Mosquitoes lay their eggs in still water. Reduce mosquito breeding places in your yard by emptying, covering, or treating any items in which water gets collected. Water from garbage cans, housegutters, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rain water has collected needs to be removed. Empty or treat any items that hold water, such as flower pots, birdbaths, swimming pool covers, buckets, cans, and barrels.
Cover yourself: If you are going out, ensure that you cover yourself up. Consider wearing long-sleeve shirts, loose pants, and socks if you spend time outdoors during peak mosquito biting times. Put repellent on exposed skin and clothing, but not on skin underneath your clothing.
