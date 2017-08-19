ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  World Mosquito Day 2017: Most Effective Ways To Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

World Mosquito Day 2017: Most Effective Ways To Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Over one million people worldwide die from mosquito-borne diseases every year. It is always a better to protect yourself from mosquito-borne diseases.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 19, 2017 07:17 IST
2-Min Read
World Mosquito Day 2017: Most Effective Ways To Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

World Mosquito Day 2017: Prevent yorself from mosquito bites

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. One million people die from mosquito-borne diseases every year
  2. Use netting to protect children younger than 2 months
  3. If you are going out, ensure that you cover yourself
On World Mosquito Day 2017:  Over one million people worldwide die from mosquito-borne diseases every year. It is always better to protect yourself from mosquito-borne diseases. The bites of mosquitoes can also cause irritation of the skin, which is caused from an allergic reaction to the mosquito's saliva. You should take as many precautions as possible to protect yourself from being bitten. Bites can occur at any time. Many mosquitoes bite between dusk and dawn, but some are more active during the daytime, such as those that transmit Zika virus. Here are some measures which can help you from mosquito borne diseases. 

Repellent: Use insect repellent while performing any outdoor activity. Make sure that the repellent contains the chemical DEET. Picaridin is another bug repellent, that protects against mosquito bites. Use netting to protect children younger than 2 months. 

Repair Screens: Install and/or repair screens on windows and doors. Use air conditioner when available. Prevent mosquitoes from entering your home by making sure your window and door screens are in good repair and are tightly attached.
RELATED STORIES

'Our Expert Explains How To Understand Your Blood Reports?'

'5 Weird Ways You Can Get Infected By STDs'


Vaccination: There are some vaccines available against some mosquito-borne diseases like yellow fever and Japanese encephalitits. Get yourself vaccinated after consulting a doctor.

 Avoid stagnant water: Mosquitoes lay their eggs in still water. Reduce mosquito breeding places in your yard by emptying, covering, or treating any items in which water gets collected. Water from garbage cans, housegutters, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rain water has collected needs to be removed. Empty or treat any items that hold water, such as flower pots, birdbaths, swimming pool covers, buckets, cans, and barrels. 

Cover yourself: If you are going out, ensure that you cover yourself up. Consider wearing long-sleeve shirts, loose pants, and socks if you spend time outdoors during peak mosquito biting times. Put repellent on exposed skin and clothing, but not on skin underneath your clothing. 

 

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------