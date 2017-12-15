Top 5 Healthiest Vinegars You Should Stock
Of all the varieties of vinegar, these 5 are the healthiest.
Distilled and apple cider are not the only types of vinegar available in the market. Surprisingly, there are a whole lot of varieties available. From black figs to pear, there is a plethora of vinegar varieties. And what's more, you can prepare vinegar from anything that contains natural sugars. And guess what, they are very healthy!
But some types of vinegar are healthier than the rest and should be stocked up in any healthy kitchen. We have lined up the top 5 healthiest vinegar you should stock up on in your kitchen. Take a look.
1. Apple cider vinegar
This one is probably is most popular variety of all vinegars. In any household with clean eating habits, you can always find apple cider vinegar. Anti-glycemic properties of apple cider vinegar ensure a slow breakdown of carbs and prevent blood sugar levels from spiking suddenly. It also promotes weight loss.
2. Balsamic vinegar
Popularly used as a salad dressing, balsamic vinegar is prepared from reduced grape juice and all the vitamins, minerals and nutrients of the fruit are present in this vinegar. This is one of the healthiest and most nutritious varieties of vinegar. Also, the antioxidants available in this vinegar are known to lower chances of heart disease and cancer.
3. Rice vinegar
Always opt for natural rice vinegar. It has low sodium, low calories and an extremely healthy way to add flavour to food. Also, the phenolic compounds found in this vinegar are known to reduce cancer risk in people.
4. Red wine vinegar
Red wine vinegar can be viewed as wine without alcohol and too many benefits. This form of vinegar has all anti-aging antioxidants but, without any calories. When combined with resveratol in red wine, it can have anti-aging benefits for skin, reduced risk of Alzheimer's, heart disease and skin tumours.
5. Distilled white vinegar
And the last one is the most commonly used form of vinegar, distilled white vinegar. For weight loss, controlling blood sugar and treating skin conditions, this one can do it all. It can be used in salads, pickles, marinades and for controlling blood sugar levels as well.
So on your next trip to the grocery store, don't forget to pick these vinegars!
