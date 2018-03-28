5 Ways To Enhance The Benefits Of A Paleo Diet
The paleo or the Paleolithic diet is basically a diet plan similar to those of our cavemen ancestors. Here's how you can enhance its health benefits.
Paleo diet is a raw food diet backed by one simple rule which says no processed food
Okay let's admit it; we do wonder how our ancestors never even heard of diseases like diabetes, cancer, stroke, metabolic syndrome, PCOD, etc. There is one simple answer to it and that is their healthy lifestyle. One of the most important components of their healthy lifestyle was their diet. Our Paleolithic ancestors never consumed fancy foods like refined sugar or toned milk or processed cheese or fermented bread which is why they never suffered from fancy diseases either. The diet followed by ancestors, in the modern day, is known as the paleo diet.
Most of you must have heard about the paleo diet but would be unaware of what exactly it is all about. The paleo or the Paleolithic diet is basically a diet plan similar to those of our cavemen ancestors. Now we conventionally can't move to a Paleolithic lifestyle, but the one thing we can do is stick to a Paleolithic diet.
A paleo diet is a raw food diet backed by one simple rule which says no processed food. When we say no processed foods, it includes sugar, oils, trans fats, dairy products, artificial sweeteners and other processed food items. It is considered to be one of the best ways to keep your body lean and strong, without compromising on the nutrition. We agree it is not an easy transition, but trust us, it is worth the effort!
Once you switch to the paleo diet, you can expect the following health benefits:
1. Sustained weight loss
2. No more hunger pangs
3. Reduced occurrence of inflammation
4. Improved glucose tolerance
5. Improved heart health
6. Improved immunity
7. Better gut health
8. More muscles and less fat
9. Better digestion
10. More energy
However, there is always a way to enhance the benefits of this diet. Some strategies can help you maximize the benefits of this diet and make the most of this plan.
So here are 5 simple tricks which will help you enhance the health benefits of a paleo diet. Take a look.
1. Go organic
To begin with, think how exactly fruits and vegetables were grown in the ancient times. Were there any fertilizers or pesticides to protect the crops? Of course not! But they are present today which is why most foods lose their nutritional value. So if you are going on a paleo diet, go organic. Studies show that organic foods are free from all toxic chemicals present in other crops, and are much safer and higher in terms of nutrition as compared to the rest. They can cost you more, but they are worth the price.
2. You are allowed to deviate
You can choose to stick to a paleo diet but you surely can deviate once in a while. Don't be afraid to do so. Our ancestors did not have the choice of drinking milk or eating cheese but we do. Get legumes and dairy products in the raw or organic form and consume them. They are not mandatory but you can have them when you wish to.
3. Sleep well
Our ancestors were lucky enough to not have distractions like smartphones and the internet which is why they enjoyed a peaceful sleep. But these vices are a part of our lives which is why, on an average, we sleep for less than six hours a day. So when you switch to a paleo diet, try to increase your sleeping hours. Go to bed a little early and aim for a deep and undistracted eight-hours of sleep.
4. Use the paleo-processed foods wisely
We're all humans at the end of the day. We are bound to crave for a cup of cookies or a piece of cake once in a while. Look for paleo-chocolate cookies but check the label for non-paleo ingredients like artificial sweeteners and food coloring. You can prepare some delicious paleo-treats at home as well. But remember, bingeing on them will not be helpful for you.
5. Take supplements, but smartly
Nutritional supplements are not a part of the paleo diet. But they are a good way to make up for the deficiencies. The food that we eat today is affected by the topsoil erosion. According to recent studies, paleo diets lack calcium. So take calcium supplements to make up for that requirement. Or you could go for multivitamins containing vitamin D, omega 3 fatty acids, calcium, and magnesium.
