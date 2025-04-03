Home »  Living Healthy »  7 Health Benefits Of Watermelon Seeds You Cannot Miss

7 Health Benefits Of Watermelon Seeds You Cannot Miss

Watermelon seeds are often overlooked, but they can offer several health benefits. Here are some of the key benefits.
  Apr 3, 2025
Watermelon seeds are packed with essential nutrients

Watermelon season is officially here! As the summer approaches, watermelon is one of the preferred fruits that can keep you hydrated and offer various essential nutrients. However, not just the fruit, watermelon seeds are also nutritionally rich.

Watermelon seeds are often overlooked, but they can offer several health benefits. Here are some of the key benefits of consuming watermelon seeds this summer.



Health benefits of watermelon seeds

1. May help with weight management



If you are trying to lose weight, snack on watermelon seeds as they are low in calories.

2. Nutrient-rich

Watermelon seeds are packed with essential nutrients, including magnesium, zinc, iron, copper, and several B vitamins. These nutrients play vital roles in various bodily functions.

3. Healthy fats

Watermelon seeds are a source of both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids. These healthy fats can help boost heart health and reduce cholesterol levels.

4. Boosts digestion

The high fibre content in watermelon seeds can aid in digestion and encourage regular bowel movements. Both watermelon and watermelon seeds are beneficial to your digestive health.

5. Rich in antioxidants

These seeds possess antioxidant properties that can help fight oxidative stress in the body.

6. May improve hair health

Proteins, iron, magnesium, zinc and copper found in abundance in watermelon seeds can help boost your hair health and prevent hair fall.

7. Improve heart health

Healthy fats can help reduce the risk of heart disease. Magnesium, which is abundant in this seed, maintains good cardiac function and healthy blood pressure numbers.

How to consume

To enjoy the benefits, you can roast watermelon seeds. However, consume in moderation.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

