7 Health Benefits Of Watermelon Seeds You Cannot Miss
Watermelon season is officially here! As the summer approaches, watermelon is one of the preferred fruits that can keep you hydrated and offer various essential nutrients. However, not just the fruit, watermelon seeds are also nutritionally rich.
Watermelon seeds are often overlooked, but they can offer several health benefits. Here are some of the key benefits of consuming watermelon seeds this summer.
Health benefits of watermelon seeds
1. May help with weight management
If you are trying to lose weight, snack on watermelon seeds as they are low in calories.
2. Nutrient-rich
Watermelon seeds are packed with essential nutrients, including magnesium, zinc, iron, copper, and several B vitamins. These nutrients play vital roles in various bodily functions.
3. Healthy fats
Watermelon seeds are a source of both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids. These healthy fats can help boost heart health and reduce cholesterol levels.
4. Boosts digestion
The high fibre content in watermelon seeds can aid in digestion and encourage regular bowel movements. Both watermelon and watermelon seeds are beneficial to your digestive health.
5. Rich in antioxidants
These seeds possess antioxidant properties that can help fight oxidative stress in the body.
6. May improve hair health
Proteins, iron, magnesium, zinc and copper found in abundance in watermelon seeds can help boost your hair health and prevent hair fall.
7. Improve heart health
Healthy fats can help reduce the risk of heart disease. Magnesium, which is abundant in this seed, maintains good cardiac function and healthy blood pressure numbers.
How to consume
To enjoy the benefits, you can roast watermelon seeds. However, consume in moderation.
