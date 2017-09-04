Home » Nutrition » National Nutrition Week 2017: Here's All You Need To Know About The Paleo Diet
On this National Nutrition Day, acquaint yourself with the Paleo diet. The Paleo diet is considered to be the healthiest way to stay lean, strong and energized at the same time because of its approach.
A Paleo diet or a raw food diet helps you fight these diseases and also regulates your body fat. The only principle you need to follow for this diet is, “Avoid Processed Food” and that’s it. On this National Nutrition Day, acquaint yourself with Paleo diet.
The Paleo diet is considered to be the healthiest way to stay lean, strong and energized at the same time is because of approach. This diet plan focuses on an approach where keeping lean and strong is achieved without compromising on nutritional intake. On the other hand, what we eat at present is ‘refined’, adulterated, high on sugar and low on nutrition and robbed of all minerals. Healthy Paleo diet contains the following food items:
1. Meat
Protein are the building blocks of life. They are a very crucial element of every diet and give your body physical strength and help it grow. The richest source of protein is meat. When on a paleolithic diet, eat meats like beef, lamb, chicken, turkey, pork, etc.
2. Fish
Rich in omega3 fatty acids, you must include sea food. For this you can have shrimp, salmon, shellfish, trout, etc, preferably wild-caught.
3. Eggs
Needless to say, eggs are a very rich source of protein and should be included in your diet. Pastured or omega3 rich eggs are recommended under this diet.
4. Vegetables
Vegetables like broccoli, tomatoes, onions, spinach, peppers, carrots, etc. are a must. For vegetarians, you need not worry if you can opt for a Paleo diet or not. Our ancestors used to feed majorly on vegetables.
5. Nuts
Nourish yourself well with roasted nuts like almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, cashews, etc.
6. Fruits
Whole fruits are recommended, juices are not very high on nutrition because all the fibre is contained in the pulp. Whole apples, oranges, strawberries, bananas, avocados, kiwi and more should be taken regularly.
7. Herbs and spices
Do not underestimate the importance of herbs and spices they play an important role too. Sea salt, turmeric, rosemary, garlic, etc. are some of the spices one must consume in this diet.
8. Healthy fats and oils
Not all fats are unhealthy. There are good fats which should be included in your diet. They are the sources of energy. Olive oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, lards are some of the fats and oils you should not ignore.
9. Seeds
Pumpkin and sunflower seeds should be included in your diet on account of their nutritional content.
The above are the essentials of a Paleo diet, there are some food items which you need to strike off from your diet altogether. Broadly, all sorts of processed, canned or adulterated foods should be avoided. But some unhealthy foods we assume to not be as unhealthy as other food items.
Let’s take a look at some of them:-
1. Sugar
Any form of refined food is unhealthy. Refined sugar is one of them. It contains a whole bunch of calories with no nutrients at all. This unhealthy element is present in every sweet product available, like soft drinks, cakes, candy, fruit juices, etc. A big ‘no no’ for anyone on Paleo diet or any diet for that matter.
2. Dairy products
Dairy products, unhealthy? Typically it is believed that dairy foods are the next healthiest choice. But it is recommended to avoid most dairy products, especially the toned and low-fat version available in the market. Remember, the concept of drinking milk did not exist during the hunting and gathering period.
3. Trans fats
Yes fats in some forms are healthy but there are other versions of it too. Trans fats found in most processed food items, is that unhealthy form of fat that you need to avoid.
4. Grains
Grains that should be avoided include bread, pastas, wheat, barley, etc. Simple carbs should be avoided.
5. Artificial sweeteners and flavouring substances
Aspartame, Sucralose, Cyclamates, Saccharin, Acesulfame Potassium are the artificial flavouring substances that are added packed and processed food items. Use natural sweeteners instead.
6. Vegetable oils
Not all vegetable oils are unhealthy. Vegetables are healthy but when their natural oil is extracted, the nutrient content is all lost. Vegetable oil like sunflower oil, soybean oil, safflower oil, corn oil and others should be avoided.
7. Highly processed foods
At present, most of the food items we consume are adulterated and harmful. But the worst of all the low-fat and diet sect of such foods.
8. Legumes
The Paleolithic people had no access to legumes and beans. Hence, avoid these foods too. They can induce indigestion.
Typically, it is believed that paleo diet is very specific and strictly followed. But over the year, it has gone through changes, the paleo community now includes some more foods and have accepted them as healthy items. These include:
• Gluten-free grain rice
• Quality bacon
• Coffee
• Dark chocolate(with 70% or higher cocoa content)
• Quality red wine
The primary solution to your diet problems is the healthy diet, follow the Paleolithic diet for a month and feel the difference!
