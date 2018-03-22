Easiest And Effective Home Remedies For Wisdom Tooth Pain
These home remedies will help in relieving wisdom tooth pain effectively.
Wisdom tooth pain can be an unpleasant experience for some people
Around the ages of 17 t0 21, we get around 4 wisdom teeth. The experience can be quite painful and unpleasant for some of us. Usually, emergence of wisdom teeth causes mild sensation of uneasiness. But because of insufficient space for these large third molars, wisdom teeth can cause anywhere between moderate to severe pain. Pains are severe when wisdom teeth get positioned in the wrong place and allow trapping of food particles. At times, the teeth emerge only partially and give room for bacteria to get into the gums and cause infection.
1. Essential oils
Clove is another widely known popular remedy for easing tooth-related pain. Analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties of clove contribute to reducing to tooth pain. You can simply put a few drops of essential oil on cotton and hold it on the area where wisdom tooth is erupting. This numbs the pain and soothes inflammation on the gum. Also, you can crush 1 clove bud and put it where wisdom tooth is erupting for around 15 minutes. It will help in easing down the pain.
Essential oils of myrrh, wintergreen and peppermint can also be used for relieving wisdom tooth pain.
2. Swishing with salt water mouthwash
Salt water mouthwash is an age old remedy for healing wounds and soothing gums. This should be the first and immediate home remedy you should look out for during wisdom tooth pain. You can simply add 1 tsp of salt to lukewarm water and swish where the wisdom tooth is erupting. You can repeat it multiple times until the pain eases down.
Turmeric is widely used as part of Ayurveda. The healing, antiseptic and anti-bacterial properties make turmeric and effective home remedy for various wounds and injuries. It helps in relieving wisdom tooth pain as well.
All you need to boil half tsp of turmeric, 2 cloves and dried guava leaves in 1 cup water. Rinse the painful area of the mouth with it after it cools down. Massaging the aching gum with roasted ground turmeric will help in reducing swelling and reliving wisdom tooth pain.
4. Use chilled vegetables like cucumber, potato and cabbage
Chill cucumber in freezer and cut a small piece that fits over your tooth. You can also chill the pulp of cucumber and apply it on the tooth. The cold helps in relieving wisdom tooth pain and the juice reduces the soreness around the tooth.
Similar benefits can be extracted from potato. For applying cabbage leaves, chill them and tie them in gauze. Apply on the wisdom tooth. It will help in reducing swelling and relieving wisdom tooth pain.
Take ground ginger or red chilli pepper or both and make a paste of it. Add a little water to the paste and dab it on the wisdom tooth with cotton. Heat-producing spices release warmth which helps in relieving wisdom tooth pain.
Do not apply this paste on the gums as it can cause irritation on the sensitive tissue. Rinse mouth water in case the paste feels too hot.