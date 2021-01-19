ASK OUR EXPERTS

Thyroid Awareness Month: 6 Diet Guidelines To Follow For Managing Thyroid Gland Disorders

Thyroid Awareness Month: 6 Diet Guidelines To Follow For Managing Thyroid Gland Disorders

Thyroid Awareness Month: Disorder linked with the thyroid gland can lead to several complications. Healthy management of these conditions can help prevent these. Read here to know some diet tips you should follow.
Thyroid Awareness Month: 6 Diet Guidelines To Follow For Managing Thyroid Gland Disorders

Thyroid awareness month: A healthy diet can help manage symptoms of thyroid disorders

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Regular exercise can help avoid complications of thyroid issues
  2. Add enough fibre to your diet to fight thyroid issues symptoms
  3. Do not forget adding enough protein to your diet

January is observed as Thyroid Awareness Month. It tries to spread awareness about thyroid which is the butterfly-shaped gland responsible for the secretion of hormone and several other body functions. This month helps people understand prevention, treatment and cure of thyroid-related diseases and thyroid cancer. A healthy lifestyle and diet play a crucial role in maintaining optimal thyroid health. There are several diet do's and don'ts you can follow healthy thyroid function. Nutrition Avni Kaul shared a few diet guidelines individuals can follow to manage thyroid-related disorders.

Diet tips for thyroid-related disorders


1. Consume enough fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are loaded with essential nutrients that can keep your body healthy. These also support healthy weight management. Nutritionist Avni suggests that you should eat at least 5 portions of fruits and vegetables each day.

5e52cqhg

Add enough fruits and vegetables to your diet for healthy weight management
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Eat a high fibre diet

Fibre keeps you full for longer and helps in weight management. It prevents the consumption of extra calories. You basic meals should be high in fibre. Whole grains, crunchy vegetables and fruits are some good sources of fibre.

Also read: Ensure Healthy Thyroid Function With These Expert Recommended Diet Tips

3. Do not miss milk and milk products

Milk is loaded with a variety of nutrients including protein, calcium and healthy fats. You should add enough milk and milk products like cottage cheese, yogurt, buttermilk and more to your diet. If you are intolerant to dairy, you can choose options like almond milk, rice milk or coconut milk.

Also read: Complications Of Hypothyroidism: Weight Gain, Infertility And More; Tips To Manage It

4. Add enough protein to diet

It is often advised to add enough protein to your diet. There are plenty of plant-based and non-plant based sources of protein. Protein also helps in managing a healthy weight. Some of the proteins sources you can add to diet are beans, pulses, eggs, chicken and more.

5. Choose unsaturated oil

It is essential to add some amount of fats to your diet. "Pick good unsaturated oils and spread. Eat them in small amounts," Avni writes in her post. Make sure you consume in moderation to avoid weight gain and other health issues.

Also read: Hypothyroidism: Foods To Avoid With An Underactive Thyroid

6. Stay hydrated

Drinking optimum amount of water throughout the day helps promote your overall health in several ways. Ensure intake of 6-8 glasses of water in a day.

Healthy weight management plays a crucial role in managing thyroid-related disorders. Exercise regularly to avoid those extra pounds.

(Ms. Avni Kaul, Nutritionist Wellness Coach & Certified Diabetes Educator, Founder of Nutriactivania)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases