Shilpa Shetty Kundra Recommends This Healthy Protein And Fibre Rich Dessert To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
This weekend, satisfy your sweet tooth with this healthy chocolate chia pudding recommended by Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
Th next time you crave for something sweet, make this chia pudding at home.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chia seeds might be tiny, these little seeds have high nutritive value
- Dates in this pudding serve as an excellent natural sweetener
- Milk is an extremely good source of calcium
Welcome Friday! It's the last day of the week and time to reward yourself with some pudding. Whenever, we talk about some dessert, people immediately start counting the calories. Well! You need not worry at all. This is because, the actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared an extremely healthy pudding idea this week. This dessert will not only satisfy your sweet tooth but will also offer several health benefits. This means you can have this pudding guilt-free. The healthy dessert we are talking about chocolate chia pudding. This sweet dessert is rich in fibre, protein and anti-oxidants. Now, let us talk about the ingredients that go into this dish and their health benefits.
The ingredients used to make this healthy dessert are chia or sabja seeds, dates, milk and unsweetened cocoa powder(in limited quantities). With no refined sugar and all the healthy ingredients, this pudding is perfect if you feel like having something sweet. Moreover, even if you are trying to lose weight, you can have this dish as it is rich in proteins and fibre. Parents, instead of giving your children candies or chocolates, give them this homemade chocolate pudding.
Today's recipe is for all those kids and moms who love to cook together. Aaj hum banayenge Chocolate Chia Pudding which your kids will not only love but will also enjoy making them. Filled with fibre, protein and anti-oxidants, this pudding is simply irresistible! Try this and let me know if you like it, tag me in your video and get featured. #TastyThursday #SwasthrahoMastraho
Also read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Recommends Coconut Peanut Protein Bars For Quick Weight Loss
Chia seeds might be tiny, but these little seeds have high nutritive value. They are one of the healthiest foods on the planet and are often called the superfood. Packed with dietary fibre, chia seeds help in lowering cholesterol and are good for your digestive health. Chia seeds contain all the essential amino acids which makes them a complete source of protein. The protein and fibre rich chia seeds will help you keep full for longer. In addition, these seeds even lower high blood pressure and boost the health of people suffering from type 2 diabetes.
If you do not have chia seeds you can even use sabja or flax seeds seeds as they are also extremely beneficial for your health.
Also read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Teaches Us The Simplest Way To Calm Our Mind: Even Better, It Is Free Of Cost!
As we restrain from adding any refined sugar, we use dates to curb our sweet tooth.Using dates in this pudding serve as an excellent natural sweetener. Dates are a good source of antioxidants. Also called the brain booster, dates help in building bone mass, lowers high blood pressure and are great for blood sugar balance.
The other ingredient that is used is the common dairy product milk. We all know the benefits of milk and why should it be a part of diet. Milk is an extremely good source of calcium. The mineral calcium helps in maintaining bone health while the protein content in milk helps you keep satiated for a long time. You can use any milk you want.
Learn how to make it:
This dish is extremely simple to prepare. Take all the ingredients. These include chia seeds, unsweetened cocoa powder (only for taste), dates and milk. Now, blend all the ingredients to make it a smooth paste. Keep the mixture in refrigerator and allow it to rest.
Hurry! Try this irresistible pudding right now!
Also read: Fitness Diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Her Secret To Mindful Eating
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.