Now That You've Made A Resolution To Quit Smoking, Here's How You Can Deal With It
The best way to deal with quitting smoking is to be patient and avoid being around people who smoke.
Quitting to smoke can cause anxiety and depression
HIGHLIGHTS
- Increased appetite and cravings are common withdrawal symptoms of smoking
- Quitting smoking causes irritability and difficulty in concentration
- Nicotine gums and skin patches are helpful in in quitting smoking
With every New Year, we challenge ourselves by a new set of resolutions and the most common of them all is to quit smoking. A habit which we all know has only harmed our body, it takes a great deal of effort to quit smoking entirely as it causes a lot of withdrawal symptoms. These symptoms affect our day-to-day functioning and make us want to get back to smoking. These symptoms are so intense that they even affect our mental stability as well.
Nicotine, the main culprit
Cigarettes contain nicotine, an addictive drug which is the primary reason why finds it difficult to quit. Nicotine has a huge impact on our brain and causes symptoms like boosting of mood, reducing depression, irritability, improving short-term memory and reducing appetite to name a few.
Withdrawal symptoms of nicotine
Gain in weight, headaches, irritability, anxiety, depression, immense craving to smoke again and nausea are only a few symptoms of nicotine withdrawal.
Nonetheless, for people who have pledged to quit smoking this year, here's how you can deal with these withdrawal symptoms:
The intensity of withdrawal symptoms are vastly dependent on how many cigarettes you smoke in a day and since when have you been smoking.
Physical withdrawal symptoms
1. Appetite
Immediately after smoking, you will feel hungrier for a while. Serotonin and dopamine chemicals in cigarettes reduce hunger and hence you will feel hungrier after quitting. It is the best for you to remain more aware about the body at this time as you are very likely to gain weight within the first two weeks of quitting smoking.
2. Cravings
The craving for nicotine can increase after 30 minutes of your previous cigarette. However, these cravings do not last for more than 20 minutes and hence resisting the cravings is the best way to deal with them. Also, stay away from alcohol and people who smoke.
Mental withdrawal symptoms
1. Anxiety and depression
Smoking helps in relieving stress and quitting makes you more anxious and depressed. Try inculcating activities like watching movies and listening to good music in your life to distract yourself. Seek medical help if such distractions don't work.
2. Irritability and difficulty in concentration
Struggling with all these withdrawal symptoms makes you irritable and also affects your concentration levels. The best way to deal with them is not take them seriously and be patient until you are successful in fulfilling your resolution.
Other ways of dealing with withdrawal symptoms:
Nicotine gums and skin patches are helpful in dealing with the aforementioned withdrawal symptoms. Doctors also recommend nasal sprays and inhalers that can effectively reduce withdrawal symptoms and the amount of nicotine in your body.
