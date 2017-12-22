Good News For Smokers! Eating Apples, Tomatoes Keeps Your Lungs Healthy
Research reveals that eating tomatoes and apples may be beneficial in healing the lung damage caused by smoking.
Tomatoes and apples has a repairing effect on lung damage
- Research shows that tomatoes are effective in healing lung damage
- Apples are also considered effective in healing lung damage
- Smokers can heal their lung damage by eating fresh fruit
The researchers inquired about other dietary sources such as dishes and processed foods containing fruits and vegetables (eg tomato sauce) but the protective effect was only observed in fresh fruit and vegetables. The study, led by Imperial College London in the UK, also found a slower decline in lung function among all adults, including those who had never or had stopped smoking, with the highest tomato consumption. Poor lung function has been linked with mortality risks from all diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease, and lung cancer.
"This study shows that diet might help repair lung damage in people who have stopped smoking. It also suggests that a diet rich in fruits can slow down the lung's natural ageing process even if you have never smoked," said Vanessa Garcia-Larsen, assistant professor at Johns Hopkins. "The findings support the need for dietary recommendations, especially for people at risk of developing respiratory diseases such as COPD," said Garcia-Larsen, lead author at European Respiratory Journal.
Among former smokers, the diet-lung-function connection was even more striking. Ex-smokers who ate a diet high in tomatoes and fruits had around 80 ml slower decline over the ten-year period. This suggests that nutrients in their diets are helping to repair damage done by smoking. "Lung function starts to decline at around age 30 at variable speed depending on the general and specific health of individuals," said Garcia-Larsen. "Our study suggests that eating more fruits on a regular basis can help attenuate the decline as people age, and might even help repair damage caused by smoking. Diet could become one way of combating rising diagnosis of COPD around the world," she said.
