This New Year Eve Party Take Care Of Your Health! Follow These Simple Tips
Junk foods, excessive intake of alcohol, sugary foods and oily food are all a part of New Year Eve party. Well, why not welcome this New Year with some smart and healthy food choices and maintain our health?
Welcome this New Year with some smart and healthy food choices.
HIGHLIGHTS
- We bet you have already made your New Year plans
- Yes, a party is all about good food and drinks
- Alcohol adds calories to your diet
The year comes to an end! We bet you have already made your New Year plans. We all welcome the New Year with hearty celebrations, parties and social gatherings with our loved ones. It is quite obvious that we indulge in unhealthy foods and ignore our health during festive season and parties. This can have a negative effect on your health and that should not be the case. Health is wealth and in one should not compromise on their health no matter what. It's high time we make health our first priority. Junk foods, excessive intake of alcohol, sugary foods and oily food are all a part of New Year Eve party. Well, why not welcome this New Year with some smart and healthy food choices and maintain our health?
Keep these tips in mind to celebrate New Year's eve in a healthy way:
1. Limit the intake of alcohol:
Alcohol adds calories to your diet. Also, excessive amount of alcohol will lose the control over your food. Therefore, keep a check on the amount of alcohol you take as it can have a negative effect on your health. Also, many times excessive drinking could lead to dehydration. Try sipping on water throughout the party to keep you hydrated throughout the party. Also, to avoid a painful hangover the next day you can munch on some foods that help keep a hangover at bay. These foods include eggs, nuts, pickles, bananas and honey.
2. Focus on healthy snacks:
When you attend a party do not hock on unhealthy snacks like French fries, sizzlers, cutlets, cheesy pasta, fatty and oily foods, burger, chips or pizza. Instead you could go for some healthy yet sumptuous snacks. These include fruit or a vegetable salad, stew or soup, sandwich, chicken breast (which is not fried), some fish and even opt for steam dumplings.
3. Avoid sweetened beverages:
We all like to drink a sweetened beverage when we go out. Specially, we often crave for a drink soon after we eat oily and greasy food. Instead of canned juices, fizzy drinks and colas you can always try some healthy alternatives. This includes cold coffee, fresh fruit juice, lime water or even coconut water.
4. Some healthy snacks right before the party:
Yes, a party is all about delicious food and drinks. But it is always a good option to eat something healthy before you head for a party. When we talk of snacks, it should be healthy and nutritious. High -protein and fiber snacks can be great for your overall health and well-being. Try a handful of nuts, a bowl of yoghurt, a vegetable salad, fruit smoothie or a whole egg. This can help promote fullness or curb excessive hunger.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
