Here's How You Can Detox Yourself After A New Year Party
Sumptuous dishes, music, dance and unlimited drinks, one may tend to overeat and hock on foods. This eventually may lead to excessive intake of calories, carbs and unhealthy fats.
Sumptuous dishes, music, dance and unlimited drinks, one may tend to overeat and hock on foods.
HIGHLIGHTS
- It is essential that you cleanse your body after a late night party
- Avoid oily and greasy foods
- Eating organic foods can also be great for soothing your stomach
2019 has begun! Whether you go for a party outside or just party at home, it is almost impossible to indulge only on nutritious and healthy foods. Sumptuous dishes, music, dance and unlimited drinks in a party may tempt one to overeat and hock on some unhealthy foods. This eventually may lead to excessive intake of calories, carbs and unhealthy fats. The day after you might feel bloated, exhausted and might suffer from some digestive issues like heartburn or belly cramps. Therefore, it is essential that you cleanse your body after a late night party. Some healthy foods and drinks can help flush out all the toxins from your body.
Also read: Top 10 Proteins For Quick Weight Loss! Try These To Achieve The Best Version Of You In 2019
5 foods and drinks that can help detoxify your body after a late night party:
1. Water:
The simplest option to indulge in a cleanse after a feast is to hydrate your body. This can protect your body from any kind of uneasiness or indigestion you may be feeling. If you have consumed too much of alcohol, your body definitely needs water since alcohol is a diuretic. It helps you keep hydrated. Also, if you have been eating heavy, oily and greasy, junk food, your body might need water to digest it. If possible you can also have warm or lukewarm water. Thus, water works as a great detoxifier.
2. Limit processed food:
After you have indulged in heavy food and sweetened drinks without even thinking you should think about your body and health for sometime. These foods are extremely unhealthy and you should avoid them for some days. Instead eat light and nutritious foods. Stay away from added sugar and processed foods as they only lead to weight gain and excessive calories. Home cooked food is the best.
3. Probiotic drink:
Some probiotic drinks can be helpful with hangovers, bloating, heartburn and indigestion. Probiotics are great for a detox. They eliminate toxins from your body. Try eating some yoghurt, pickles and kefir. This can help make you feel light.
Also read: This New Year Follow These Simple Diet And Nutrition Tips For A Healthier And Happier 2019
4. Herbal tea:
Another easy way to detox your body is to drink a herbal tea. You can add some ginger, basil leaves and cinnamon in your tea. Ginger has antioxidant properties and will help with the bloating, headaches occurring due to a hangover. In addition it can also get rid of any inflammation in the lining of the stomach. Even green tea is a healthy option since it is very rich in antioxidants and can help in the cleansing process. For better results, you can even add lemon to it.
5. Fruits and vegetables:
Eating organic and whole foods can also be great for soothing your stomach. Avoid oily and greasy foods. Instead go for some fresh fruits and leafy vegetables. A fruit or a vegetable salad is an excellent option to treat digestive issues. Even fresh fruit and vegetable juice is a great option.
Also read: What Happens When You Overeat And Drink In Excess On New Year's Eve?
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.