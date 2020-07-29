ASK OUR EXPERTS

This Monsoon Fruit Can Help Boost Digestion, Heart Health And Much More: Here's How

This Monsoon Fruit Can Help Boost Digestion, Heart Health And Much More: Here's How

Monsoon diet: Pear are loaded with nutrients beneficial for your health in several ways. This fruit is also suitable for diabetics. Here's another notable health benefit of pear. Read on to know more.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jul 29, 2020 08:12 IST
2-Min Read
This Monsoon Fruit Can Help Boost Digestion, Heart Health And Much More: Here

Pear is loaded with vitamin C that can help boost immunity

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Pear is loaded with fibre and vitamin C and K
  2. Pear can help in weight loss too
  3. This fruit is beneficial for your heart health

Pear is commonly available during monsoon in India. These are sweet bell-shaped fruit loaded with multiple health benefits. This fruit is loaded with several nutrients that are beneficial for you. Pears are loaded with vitamin C that can help you boost immunity and boost your skin health. It is also loaded with potassium that is good for your blood pressure. Pears are also good for diabetics, these can help manage healthy blood sugar levels and satisfy the sweet tooth.

This monsoon fruit is also an excellent source of antioxidants, fibre, vitamin K and copper. High fibre-content of pear makes it weight loss friendly. It is also beneficial for your heart health. Many don't know that pears are good for your digestion too. In this article, you will understand how pears are beneficial for your digestive health.


Pear health benefits: Here's how this monsoon fruit is beneficial for digestion

Being a good source of soluble and insoluble fibre, pears are good for your digestive health. Optimum fibre intake helps ensure better bowel movements and prevents constipation. One medium-sized pear is packed with 6 grams of fibre.

Also read: Diabetes: This Nutritious Monsoon Fruit Can Help You Lower Blood Sugar Levels

6m41kud8

Pear can help you boost digestion
Photo Credit: iStock

Soluble fibre also feed the healthy bacteria in the gut. A healthy balance of gut bacteria is essential for your health. The skin of per contains soluble fibre. Therefore, you should eat this fruit unpeeled.

You must reap the benefits of this monsoon fruit. You should also enjoy other seasonal fruits which can offer you some amazing health benefits like jamun, apple, plum, peach, papaya and pomegranates.


Also read: Monsoon Diet: Do Not Miss These Seasonal Fruits And Vegetables This Rainy Season

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

