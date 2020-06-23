Beat Insomnia Naturally With Meditation: Here's How It Helps
Meditation can help you beat several health issues naturally. It can also help you beat sleeplessness by providing a relaxing effect to your mind and body. Here's how meditation can help you beat insomnia.
Meditation can promote both mental and physical health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Meditation reduces stress and relaxes your mind
- You can boost your heart health with meditation
- Try meditating every morning
Meditate more often! You might have heard this a thousand times. Well, this is true as meditation can offer you some amazing health benefits. It is an inexpensive treatment for several conditions. Meditation boosts both mental and physical health. Practicing meditation can help you beat stress, anxiety, symptoms of depression, high blood pressure and much more. Meditation also develops a feeling of positivity and helps you take actions accordingly. It can also improve memory. You may feel peaceful and a better version of yourself after meditating.
Insomnia is a common issue that many face. Lack of sleep can contribute to several serious health conditions. It may contribute to mental health issues like anxiety, too much stress and even depression. If left uncontrolled, insomnia can increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease, obesity and hypertension. Meditation can help you effectively curb insomnia. Read on to understand how.
Meditation to fight insomnia
Yoga master Grand Master Akshar explains, "There are many benefits of meditation, it calms the mind and rejuvenates the body, relieves stress and anxiety. This allows your mind to remain free from stress and worry for better sleep. Yoga and spirituality can keep you active during the day, thus allowing you to spend your energies for a restful night of sleep."
"Meditation also relaxes the muscles of the body allowing your body to wind down at night. Meditation practices give you the physical and mental strength to overcome any anxious thoughts that cause insomnia or sleeplessness. It calms your mind, balances your energies, and brings peace to your consciousness. The practice of yoga and meditation is naturally supportive of the immune system. Yoga lowers the production of stress hormones in your body, thus relaxing the mind and promoting better sleep."
Also read: Here are some effective ways to fight insomnia
Also read: Meditation Is Good For Your Heart: Here's How
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.