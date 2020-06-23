ASK OUR EXPERTS

Beat Insomnia Naturally With Meditation: Here's How It Helps

Beat Insomnia Naturally With Meditation: Here's How It Helps

Meditation can help you beat several health issues naturally. It can also help you beat sleeplessness by providing a relaxing effect to your mind and body. Here's how meditation can help you beat insomnia.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jun 23, 2020 08:17 IST
2-Min Read
Beat Insomnia Naturally With Meditation: Here

Meditation can promote both mental and physical health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Meditation reduces stress and relaxes your mind
  2. You can boost your heart health with meditation
  3. Try meditating every morning

Meditate more often! You might have heard this a thousand times. Well, this is true as meditation can offer you some amazing health benefits. It is an inexpensive treatment for several conditions. Meditation boosts both mental and physical health. Practicing meditation can help you beat stress, anxiety, symptoms of depression, high blood pressure and much more. Meditation also develops a feeling of positivity and helps you take actions accordingly. It can also improve memory. You may feel peaceful and a better version of yourself after meditating.

Insomnia is a common issue that many face. Lack of sleep can contribute to several serious health conditions. It may contribute to mental health issues like anxiety, too much stress and even depression. If left uncontrolled, insomnia can increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease, obesity and hypertension. Meditation can help you effectively curb insomnia. Read on to understand how.


Meditation to fight insomnia

Yoga master Grand Master Akshar explains, "There are many benefits of meditation, it calms the mind and rejuvenates the body, relieves stress and anxiety. This allows your mind to remain free from stress and worry for better sleep. Yoga and spirituality can keep you active during the day, thus allowing you to spend your energies for a restful night of sleep."

j2ud0n38

You can practice meditation every morning for better sleep
Photo Credit: iStock

"Meditation also relaxes the muscles of the body allowing your body to wind down at night. Meditation practices give you the physical and mental strength to overcome any anxious thoughts that cause insomnia or sleeplessness. It calms your mind, balances your energies, and brings peace to your consciousness. The practice of yoga and meditation is naturally supportive of the immune system. Yoga lowers the production of stress hormones in your body, thus relaxing the mind and promoting better sleep."

Also read: Here are some effective ways to fight insomnia

Also read: Meditation Is Good For Your Heart: Here's How

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Skincare Tips: Get Flawless Skin With This Homemade Matcha Tea Face Pack; Know The Benefits
