What To Have Before And After A Swimming Session? Here’s A List Of Foods By Nutritionist Pooja Makhija
Nutritionist Pooja Makhija gave us a list of foods that we can relish before and after this strenuous task.
Handful of nuts post swim are encouraged
Swimming is a great form of recreation. During summer, a swimming session not only relieves you from the scorching heat but also becomes a strenuous exercise. In fact, it can be relieving and exhausting at the same time. Have you ever felt hunger pangs after a swimming session? Or have you ever been confused about what to eat before taking that dive? Well, you aren't the only one. Many of us get confused about the kind of food that we should consume before and after a swimming session. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija clarifies this doubt. In an Instagram post, she shares a few tips.
Here's what she said:
1) Kickstart your metabolism with small servings of food.
2) Eat fruits.
3) Opt for a handful of nuts.
4) You can also include some yogurt in your food.
5) Add seeds to boost you up.
6) Top it with caffeine, if need be.
She added in her caption, “Don't forget to drink water. That's the most important food pre- and post.”
Here is the video by Pooja Makhija:
In another post, Pooja Makhija discusses another food-related issue with regard to swimming. As we all know, swimming is a full-body workout and can be a very beneficial exercise. Often, you may find yourself very hungry after a rigorous session. So, does it mean that swimming increases our hunger?
Answering that question Pooja Makhija, says, “Most people confuse thirst and hunger, often mistaking the former for the latter. Clinical studies have shown that 37 percent of people mistake thirst for hunger because thirst signals can be weak. And swimming as an exercise further adds to this confusion.”
According to her post, replenishing the water requirement of the body after swimming is more important than feeding the body with food.
So, next time you decide to take the plunge in a pool, do remember these tips and suggestions by Pooja Makhija.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
