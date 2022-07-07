ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  What To Have Before And After A Swimming Session? Here’s A List Of Foods By Nutritionist Pooja Makhija

What To Have Before And After A Swimming Session? Here’s A List Of Foods By Nutritionist Pooja Makhija

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija gave us a list of foods that we can relish before and after this strenuous task.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jul 7, 2022 10:47 IST
4-Min Read
What To Have Before And After A Swimming Session? Here’s A List Of Foods By Nutritionist Pooja Makhija

Handful of nuts post swim are encouraged

Swimming is a great form of recreation. During summer, a swimming session not only relieves you from the scorching heat but also becomes a strenuous exercise. In fact, it can be relieving and exhausting at the same time. Have you ever felt hunger pangs after a swimming session? Or have you ever been confused about what to eat before taking that dive? Well, you aren't the only one. Many of us get confused about the kind of food that we should consume before and after a swimming session. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija clarifies this doubt. In an Instagram post, she shares a few tips.

Here's what she said:

1) Kickstart your metabolism with small servings of food.


RELATED STORIES
related

Top Nutritionist & Dermatologist Come Together To Share Dawn & Dusk Routine For Good Skin & Health

In a video, Pooja Makhija and Rashmi Shetty talk about simple ways through which you can achieve good health and skin.

related

Does Swimming Make You Hungry? Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Has The Answer

Many people feel ravenously hungry after a swimming session. Find out what’s the link.

2) Eat fruits.

3) Opt for a handful of nuts.


4) You can also include some yogurt in your food.

5) Add seeds to boost you up.

6) Top it with caffeine, if need be.

She added in her caption, “Don't forget to drink water. That's the most important food pre- and post.”

Here is the video by Pooja Makhija:

In another post, Pooja Makhija discusses another food-related issue with regard to swimming. As we all know, swimming is a full-body workout and can be a very beneficial exercise. Often, you may find yourself very hungry after a rigorous session. So, does it mean that swimming increases our hunger?

Answering that question Pooja Makhija, says, “Most people confuse thirst and hunger, often mistaking the former for the latter. Clinical studies have shown that 37 percent of people mistake thirst for hunger because thirst signals can be weak. And swimming as an exercise further adds to this confusion.”

According to her post, replenishing the water requirement of the body after swimming is more important than feeding the body with food.

So, next time you decide to take the plunge in a pool, do remember these tips and suggestions by Pooja Makhija.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

7 Best Probiotics For Gut Health In 2022

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases