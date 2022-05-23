Does Swimming Make You Hungry? Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Has The Answer
Many people feel ravenously hungry after a swimming session. Find out what’s the link.
Replenishing the body with water is of utmost importance after swimming
Swimming is one of the best physical activities out there for anyone. It's a full-body workout that helps cure many ailments and also destresses and relaxes the body. Often, after a rigorous swimming session, we feel hungry. Does that mean swimming increases our hunger? Nutritionist Pooja Makhija answers that question in an Instagram video. She says it's not hunger but thirst that needs to be the addressed after a swimming session. Her post reads, “Most people confuse thirst and hunger, often mistaking the former for the latter. Clinical studies have shown that 37% of people mistake thirst for hunger because thirst signals can be weak. And swimming as an exercise further adds to this confusion.”
She adds, “These two sensations ride a fine line, and being able to tell the difference can help you be successful with your weight loss regime.”
Pooja suggests that while swimming, the body often forgets to remind a person about thirst as it is always surrounded by water. However, replenishing the body with water is of utmost importance after swimming.
Watch Pooja Makhija's video here:
Apart from swimming, many people end up feeling hungry after an early morning yoga session too. Does that mean we shouldn't do yoga on an empty stomach? Anushka, a yoga trainer, thinks it's best to complete the asanas on an empty stomach. However, Pooja Makhija believes that you can have a little amount of food — maybe a date, half a fruit, or a few almonds — to kickstart your metabolism before jumping into yoga.
So, what's the conclusion? Both the professionals recommended listening to your body and its unique requirements. If you can pull off your yoga sessions without any food, continue with it. But if you usually feel the need for some energy in the morning, eat a very tiny amount of food before diving into yoga.
Watch them talk about hunger and yoga in this video:
There are so many facets to hunger and it is always best to make an informed decision on what, when, and how to consume the right foods and drinks.
