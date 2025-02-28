Nutritionist Guides How To Imbibe Strength And Resilience In Your Life
This auspicious Hindu festival, dedicated to Lord Shiva, involves sacred rituals that strengthen the spiritual bond between worshippers and the divine. Devotees seek blessings from the deity by observing strict fasts, meditating and chanting the Om Namah Shivaya mantra. People visit temples offering bilva (bel) leaves, honey, milk and water to Shiva lingams. But do you know that you can also channelise Shiva's resilience within yourself? Nutritionist Pooja Makhija, in her latest Instagram entry, has shared some steps on how to incorporate Shiva's positive energy into your life.
The clip opens to Pooja Makhija saying, “Shivji's strength was not just divine. It came from deep discipline, balance and the power of nature. Here is how you can add the same resilience to your life.”
Explaining the significance of fasting on Maha Shivrati Pooja Makhija reveals, “Fasting on Maha Shivratri is not just spiritual, it has scientific benefits as well. A 16/8 fast enhances autophagy which is cellular cleansing, insulin sensitivity and energy regulation.” The nutritionist emphasises the importance of eliminating junk food.
Instead, Pooja Makhija recommends including “foods that are rich for example tulsi which is the holy basil that reduces stress and boosts your immunity, and amla aka Indian gooseberry (that) increases digestion and reduces inflammation.” Additionally, she suggests consuming turmeric and black pepper as they are loaded with “anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-viral properties” which are “a powerhouse of nutrition.”
On a concluding note, Pooja Makhija urges viewers to follow “the Trishul's rule of eating.” She puts stress on “applying Shiva's balance with nutrition” by embodying carbs — the primary source of energy. “To ensure that carbs give you strength and energy (make sure) it is balanced with adequate nutrition like fiber and protein therefore enhancing your quality of nutrition and giving you the power and strength just like Shivji,” she elucidates.
Pooja Makhija's final word of advice is: Shivji does not seek power, he embodies it and so can you.”
Resilience starts from paying attention to what you eat and drink as nourishment brings you closer to divinity.
