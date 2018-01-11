ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  6 Shocking Side Effects Of Calcium Supplements You Must Know

6 Shocking Side Effects Of Calcium Supplements You Must Know

Taking too much calcium in the form of calcium supplements can be harmful for the body.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jan 11, 2018 05:30 IST
3-Min Read
6 Shocking Side Effects Of Calcium Supplements You Must Know

Calcium supplements can lead to depression

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Constipation is a common side effect of calcium supplements
  2. Calcium supplements may lead to Vitamin D toxicity in the body
  3. Calcium supplements may cause kidney stones

Calcium is an important component for the body. It plays an important role in some of body's crucial functions like blood circulation, movement of muscles, releasing of hormones and much more. Another important function of calcium is to carry messages from the brain to other parts of the body. Calcium also plays an important role in maintaining the health of our bones and teeth. When body lacks the amount of calcium it needs, it takes the calcium from our bones - which act as the bone reservoir of the body.

However, taking too much calcium in the form of calcium supplements can be harmful for the body.

Here are some of the side effects which are causes by calcium supplements you must all be aware about:

1. Muscles cramps and pains

Too much of calcium supplements can cause pain and cramps in the muscles. Older people are more prone to this side effect because they are the ones usually on calcium supplements. Hence, calcium supplements must be avoided in case of muscle cramps and pains.

muscle cramps by calcium supplements

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Here's Your Guide To The Best Sources Of Calcium
 

2. Constipation

Constipation is one of the most common symptoms of consuming calcium supplements. Irritation in the stomach and abdominal bloating are other common symptoms of the body getting an excess of calcium supplements. Experts suggest that you must avoid any antacids along with calcium supplements as they can have an adverse impact on the body.

RELATED STORIES

'Here's What You Should Eat With Antibiotics'

'7 Side Effects Of Sleeping Pills You Didn't Know'


calcium supplements and constipation

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Kidney stones

Taking more 1,000 to 1,300 mg of calcium supplements can lead to the formation of kidney stones in the body. Excess of Vitamin C, consuming less water and having a diet with high salt content can also lead to kidney stones.

calcium supplements can lead to kidney stones

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Irritability and depression

Irritability and depression can also be causes because of excess calcium supplements in the body. This is the reason why calcium supplements must always be taken under medical supervision.

calcium supplements can cause depression

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Vitamin D toxicity

Taking Vitamin D supplements along with calcium supplements can lead to toxicity of Vitamin D in the body. This leads to formation of calcium in the blood. Loss of appetite, nausea, frequent urination and weakness are some common symptoms of Vitamin D toxicity in the body. It can even cause kidney problems in the long run.

Also read: 5 Non-Dairy Foods Rich In Calcium

6. Makes some medicines less efficient

Medicines which are made for the deficiency of iron can be harmful if they are consumed along with calcium supplements. Thus, you must avoid having iron supplements along with calcium supplements as they are going to be of no use. They are both not compatible with each other and hence they should be consumed in a gap of around 3 hours. Also, people who are taking medicines for heart diseases should also avoid having calcium supplements as they can increase risks of heart attacks. 

Also read: Calcium And Vitamin D Supplements May Not Protect Against Bone Fractures



More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

HOME REMEDIES

Onion: The Single Most Effective Home Remedy For Hair Loss
Onion: The Single Most Effective Home Remedy For Hair Loss

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Here's Why Coconut Oil Is Great For Your Heart!

Ibuprofen Appears To Mess With Male Hormones: Should You Be Worried?

Once-A-Week Pill For HIV Treatment Developed

How Stress Can Make You Sick Explained

Here's Why We Gain Weight In Winters

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------