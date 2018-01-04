10 Foods That Are Not As Unhealthy As You Might Think
Who knew that these "unhealthy foods" can actually be so healthy?
Having food in moderation is necessary and eating them in excess can prove to be bad for our health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Wine reduces blood clotting, inflammation and oxidation
- Red meat abounds in iron, magnesium, zinc and vitamin B12!
- Dark chocolate reduce bad cholesterol levels and blood pressure.
1. Fried foods
Yes, we all have had people telling us that "fried food" are a big no-no if you want to improve your health. Admittedly, fried food has a higher calorie count but that doesn't make it all unhealthy! If eaten in moderation, it contains vitamins A, D, E and K. It also contains cancer-preventive carotenoids.
Alcohol is known to be a preventive of death caused by heart disease if taken in moderation. Wine is also beneficial in reducing blood clotting, inflammation and oxidation. Studies found that people drank at least one drink per week were more likely to have a better cognitive function later in life. Meanwhile, red wine is rich in resveratrol, which is an antioxidant and increases the level of HDL (good cholesterol).
3. Eggs
Eggs are infamous for increasing the cholesterol levels and their high fat content. But eggs are also relatively low in saturated fat. They have also been known to aid in weight loss and are very nutritious. Eggs abound in riboflavin, folate and vitamins D and B12 that can actually lower the risk of heart disease.
Potatoes are labelled to increase blood glucose levels, insulin resistance, and weight and cause type-2 diabetes. But they are a good source of vitamin C and potassium. Opt for boiled or pan-fried potato dishes.
5. Gluten and Wheat
Most people avoid gluten and wheat as they are believed not to be good for the body. Foods such as whole wheat, rye and reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease, cancer and excess weight. Wheat is considered to be rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals.
6. Red Meat
While it is believed to increase the risk of heart disease and weight gain, red meat actually has positive affect on weight loss. Red meat contains a lot of protein which makes the body work harder to break it down. It is advisable to go for sirloin in red meat. Red meat also abounds in vitamins and minerals like iron, magnesium, zinc and vitamin B12!
7. Salt
Salt are believed to higher the risk of a high blood pressure, stroke and coronary heart disease. But the sodium content is important in preventing dehydration and keeping our cells functioning normally. It also reduces stress.
Chocolate, especially dark chocolate has a lot of health benefits. Its contents reduce bad cholesterol levels, decrease blood pressure, and protect the vascular system. These flavonoids also provide skin protection from UV damage.
Drinking coffee lowers the rate of type-2 diabetes. It also reduces the risk of cancer and improves memory and provides energy.
10. Popcorn
Popcorn contains a lot of fibre and is the only snack that's 100% whole grain. It is rich in dietary fibre, complex carbohydrates and low in fat. It also has antioxidants which are found in the hull (the seedy part that gets stuck in your teeth) and are called polyphenols. They help protect against cancers, heart diseases, and other illnesses that are caused by free radicals (cells that attack other healthy ones).
Photo Credit: iStock
Also read: 10 Worst Foods For Your Heart
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------