7 Foods You Can Eat Endlessly Without Gaining Any Weight
Excess of everything is bad! But that's not true with these foods. Though there is no such thing as zero-calorie foods, there are certain foods you can have as much as you want without the fear of weight gain. The science behind this is the fact that these foods are high in fibre and keep you full for prolonged hours. Hence, you will stop after some time yourself and not crave for more. They are nutritious anyway so your body receives much more than just fibre.
We have compiled a list of the foods you can eat as much as you want without the fear of weight gain. Take a look.
1. Boiled potatoes
High-carb and starchy potatoes are usually in the 'don't eat' list. However, boiled potatoes are not as unhealthy. They are highly nutritious and are number one on the satiety index. Resistant starch in this food acts like soluble fibre and help in keeping you full for longer. Cooling and reheating potatoes increases their resistant starch content, as a result, they work better in suppressing hunger pangs.
2. Eggs
Eggs are incredibly healthy and carry all the essential nutrients your body needs. Though demonized in the past, eggs are one of the most nutritious foods. In fact, half of the protein in one egg is in its yolk. And guess what, they are extremely filling. A study showed that people who ate eggs for breakfast consumed lesser calories throughout the day. They also had a lower BMI as compared to the rest.
3. Fish
Fish is rich in omega 3 fatty acids and protein. It helps in keeping obese people full for longer. On the satiety index, fish ranked higher than other high-protein foods. It was found that people eating fish for one meal would eat lesser calories for the next meal.
4. Cottage cheese
Cottage cheese or paneer is low in calories and high in protein along with calcium, vitamin B and phosphorus. On the satiety index, paneer ranked as high as eggs.
5. Popcorn
Popcorn is a wholegrain food item containing more fibre than all other snacks. They are high in volume and low in calories due to which they take up a lot of place in the stomach and are still low in calories. Air-popped popcorn is the healthiest variety. Microwave commercial popcorn is high in calories and treated with cancer-causing chemicals.
6. Lean meats
Lean meats are protein-rich, high-satiety foods. People on high-protein diets tend to eat lesser than the rest. In a study, it was found that people who ate a high-protein meal during lunch eat 12% lesser for dinner than those who had a high-carb lunch. Beef scored the second-highest position in the list of protein-rich foods. However, chicken and pork induce weight loss.
7. Broth-based soups
Liquids are usually considered to be less filling than solid foods. However, a research shows that soups can be more filling than other solid foods. Regular consumption of soups can lower your hunger pangs greatly and promote weight loss over time. Stick to broth-based soups instead of the creamy ones.
