These 5 Things Will Help You Strengthen Your Immune System
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares 5 ways to strengthen your immunity.
The habit of regular exercising helps our body in many ways
The havoc created by the COVID-19 pandemic made the world understand the importance of immunity. Now, we all know the need to have a healthy immune system. It protects the body from unwanted invaders or antigens that try to attack us. That's the reason, having a strong immune system is very essential. While improving your immunity is easier said than done, making a few dietary and lifestyle modifications can help you enhance your body's natural defences and fight disease-causing infections. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared 5 ways to strengthen the immune system.
1) Sleep: Each and every person must have about 7-8 hours of sleep every day. Nmami Agarwal suggested getting adequate sleep for good immunity.
2) Exercise: The habit of regular exercising helps our body in many ways. It keeps us healthy and contributes towards building a nice immune system. One must engage in moderate exercise for at least 30 minutes a day regularly.
3) Diet: This is one of the most important requirements when it comes to strengthening your immune system. Intake a nutritious diet rich in protein. Have as many fruits and vegetables as you can.
4) Water: It's important to keep yourself hydrated always for a better immune system.
5) Food and dietary supplements: Nmami Agarwal also stated that you must consume food and dietary supplements consisting of high protein.
Take a look at her video here:
This is not the first time Nmami Agarwal has shared tips on building immunity. Prior to this, she had shared 5 Vitamin C-rich food sources that you must include in your diet to boost immunity. She suggested having oranges and sweet lime. She also said kiwi was good and that a small kiwi provided 60 milligrams of ascorbic acid. Similarly, hot green chillis and strawberries can also be added to the diet to serve the same purpose. Read more about it here.
So, keep these tips in mind and build and maintain a strong, healthy immune system.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.