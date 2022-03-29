ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  These 5 Things Will Help You Strengthen Your Immune System

These 5 Things Will Help You Strengthen Your Immune System

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares 5 ways to strengthen your immunity.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Mar 29, 2022 11:29 IST
4-Min Read
These 5 Things Will Help You Strengthen Your Immune System

The habit of regular exercising helps our body in many ways

The havoc created by the COVID-19 pandemic made the world understand the importance of immunity. Now, we all know the need to have a healthy immune system. It protects the body from unwanted invaders or antigens that try to attack us. That's the reason, having a strong immune system is very essential. While improving your immunity is easier said than done, making a few dietary and lifestyle modifications can help you enhance your body's natural defences and fight disease-causing infections. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared 5 ways to strengthen the immune system.

1) Sleep: Each and every person must have about 7-8 hours of sleep every day. Nmami Agarwal suggested getting adequate sleep for good immunity.

2) Exercise: The habit of regular exercising helps our body in many ways. It keeps us healthy and contributes towards building a nice immune system. One must engage in moderate exercise for at least 30 minutes a day regularly.


RELATED STORIES
related

Is Kale Healthier Than Spinach? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Breaks It Down

In an Instagram post, Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a list of the advantages of both leafy greens

related

Two Most Important Rules For A Sustainable Diet Plan By Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared a video update on Instagram, suggesting two ways to follow a sustainable diet.

3) Diet: This is one of the most important requirements when it comes to strengthening your immune system. Intake a nutritious diet rich in protein. Have as many fruits and vegetables as you can.

4) Water: It's important to keep yourself hydrated always for a better immune system.

5) Food and dietary supplements: Nmami Agarwal also stated that you must consume food and dietary supplements consisting of high protein.

Take a look at her video here:

This is not the first time Nmami Agarwal has shared tips on building immunity. Prior to this, she had shared 5 Vitamin C-rich food sources that you must include in your diet to boost immunity. She suggested having oranges and sweet lime. She also said kiwi was good and that a small kiwi provided 60 milligrams of ascorbic acid. Similarly, hot green chillis and strawberries can also be added to the diet to serve the same purpose. Read more about it here.

So, keep these tips in mind and build and maintain a strong, healthy immune system.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Top 5 Best Pre-Workout Supplements For Men And Women In 2022

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases