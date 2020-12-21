Taapsee Pannu Beats Varicose Veins Like A Pro- Her Insta Posts Are All The Motivation You Need Today!
Actress Taapsee Pannu recently revealed that she had varicose veins, and started training for her role in the upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket. Watch her motivating Insta posts right here.
Taapsee Pannu had varicose veins, which can cause extreme pain in the legs
HIGHLIGHTS
- Varicose veins usually affect the legs
- Actress Taapsee Pannu got varicose veins operated and removed
- She got it done six months ago
Actress Taapsee Pannu recently revealed that she suffered from varicose veins, and got them treated and removed just before she started preparing for her role in Rashmi Rocket, her upcoming movie. "When I see this picture I remember how I got my varicose veins operated and removed just 6 weeks before I started training. Now those scars can act as an evil eye," she wrote in the caption of her Insta post. Varicose veins is a common condition which occurs when your veins become enlarged, dilated and overfilled with blood. The veins appear swollen and raised. They are bluish-purple or red in colour and are often painful.
Taapse Pannu reveals she had varicose veins
In her Insta post, Pannu can be seen showing off her very toned and muscular calves, which are definitely the result of sheer hard work and dedication. Shortly after she shared the pictures, her post was showered with motivating comments from Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Tisca Chopra and Kanika Dhillon.
While Kundra commented, "Wow!! Taapsee I see not just that ripped body but dedication", Chopra commented, "Dedication level lit". Actress Kanika Dhillon expressed her excitement by commenting "What is this pic! Ripped!". See the post below to see what we're talking about here.
And this was not it. In her Instagram feed today, Pannu shared another video of her doing a power packed weighted leg exercise. "That moment I tell Sujeet Kargutkar Ki isse zyada weight daala toh haath pe ghar jaana padega" (that moment I tell Sujeet Kagutkar that if if you add any more weight to the machine, I will have to go home on my hands).
Well, the actress sets the right example that if there's a goal that you need to achieve, be determined enough to achieve it and make no excuses!
Speaking of varicose veins, they are clearly visible misshapen veins which are usually on your legs. They can cause pain, heaviness, swelling, achiness over or around the enlarged veins. Some cases may result in swelling and discoloration. Severe cases can cause significant bleeding and formation of ulcers.
Varicose veins occur when your veins fail to function properly. The veins have one-way valves which prevent the blood from flowing backward. When they fail to do that, blood beigns to collect in veins rather than flowing towards the heart. This results in enlargement of veins.
A few lifestyle changes can help in preventing the condition from getting worse. You need to avoid standing for long periods of time and maintain a healthy weight/ lose weight if required. Regular exercise can help in improving circulation while using hot or cold compresses or stockings can help in curbing the pain.
For a person suffering with varicose veins, efforts should be made to prevent new ones. You can also put your legs elevated by stacking pillows. In case these lifestyle changes don't work, the patient may need surgery.
Kudos to Taapsee Panuu for such motivation!
