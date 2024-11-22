If You Are Suffering From Leg Pain, Do Not Miss This Exercise
According to Bhagyashree, this exercise is also beneficial in treating Varicose Veins.
Bhagyashree added that this exercise must be conducted for 10 to 20 minutes
Are you bothered by leg pain? It is a condition that we may experience from time to time. There can be many reasons for leg pain including muscle tears, stress fractures, shin splints, bone infections, arthritis and varicose veins among others. Often, leg pain can significantly disrupt our day-to-day activities affecting productivity and mobility. Persistent leg pain can make simple tasks like standing, walking and climbing stairs feel difficult, leading to frustration and helplessness. If you are also dealing with leg pain, then Bhagyashree has the perfect solution for you. On her Tuesday Tips with B, the actress shared a video on Instagram showcasing a particular exercise that she deemed was useful to reduce leg pain.
In the video, Bhagyashree can be seen demonstrating the leg pain relief exercise. She begins the activity by lying on her back on the bed. Her hips are touching the wall, indicating the workout must be performed on a flat surface. Next, she raises her legs and places them vertically against the wall. Make sure that your legs are fully stretched and supported. In the following step, Bhagyashree flexes her feet by pointing the toes towards her. Through this, she creates a 90-degree angle at her ankles. In the final step, Bhagyashree stays in the position for some time while focusing on relaxing her legs and breathing deeply. Take a look:
In the video, Bhagyashree says, “This is one exercise that we all should do before going to sleep. If you perform this exercise ahead of going to bed then your leg pain will be completely gone. Do it regularly. By executing this exercise every day, not only will your fatigue be alleviated but your leg pain will also be reduced. If you are dealing with Sciatica pain then it will decrease. This exercise is also beneficial and important in treating Varicose Veins.”
Bhagyashree added that this exercise must be conducted for 10 to 20 minutes. She signed off by saying, “So Tuesday tips for today: Do this exercise and get benefited.”
So what are you waiting for? Follow Bhagyashree's guidance and say goodbye to leg pain.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.