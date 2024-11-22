Home »  Bones & Joints & nbsp;»  If You Are Suffering From Leg Pain, Do Not Miss This Exercise

If You Are Suffering From Leg Pain, Do Not Miss This Exercise

According to Bhagyashree, this exercise is also beneficial in treating Varicose Veins.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Nov 22, 2024 12:39 IST
4-Min Read
If You Are Suffering From Leg Pain, Do Not Miss This Exercise

Bhagyashree added that this exercise must be conducted for 10 to 20 minutes

Are you bothered by leg pain? It is a condition that we may experience from time to time. There can be many reasons for leg pain including muscle tears, stress fractures, shin splints, bone infections, arthritis and varicose veins among others. Often, leg pain can significantly disrupt our day-to-day activities affecting productivity and mobility. Persistent leg pain can make simple tasks like standing, walking and climbing stairs feel difficult, leading to frustration and helplessness. If you are also dealing with leg pain, then Bhagyashree has the perfect solution for you. On her Tuesday Tips with B, the actress shared a video on Instagram showcasing a particular exercise that she deemed was useful to reduce leg pain. 

In the video, Bhagyashree can be seen demonstrating the leg pain relief exercise. She begins the activity by lying on her back on the bed. Her hips are touching the wall, indicating the workout must be performed on a flat surface. Next, she raises her legs and places them vertically against the wall. Make sure that your legs are fully stretched and supported. In the following step, Bhagyashree flexes her feet by pointing the toes towards her. Through this, she creates a 90-degree angle at her ankles. In the final step, Bhagyashree stays in the position for some time while focusing on relaxing her legs and breathing deeply. Take a look: 

In the video, Bhagyashree says, “This is one exercise that we all should do before going to sleep. If you perform this exercise ahead of going to bed then your leg pain will be completely gone. Do it regularly. By executing this exercise every day, not only will your fatigue be alleviated but your leg pain will also be reduced. If you are dealing with Sciatica pain then it will decrease. This exercise is also beneficial and important in treating Varicose Veins.” 



RELATED STORIES
related

Women's Health: Causes Of Period Back Pain

Below we share a list of causes behind back pain in women during periods.

related

Learn How To Beat Morning Stiffness? Here Are 10 Tips To Start Your Day Fresh

From gentle stretches to staying hydrated, these tips will not only help ease stiffness but also promote long-term flexibility and joint health.



A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

Bhagyashree added that this exercise must be conducted for 10 to 20 minutes. She signed off by saying, “So Tuesday tips for today: Do this exercise and get benefited.”

So what are you waiting for? Follow Bhagyashree's guidance and say goodbye to leg pain.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases