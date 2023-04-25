Here's Why & How You Can Get Rid Of Varicose Veins
With proper treatment and lifestyle modifications, you can reduce their appearance and improve your overall health.
Varicose veins are swollen and twisted veins that are visible just below the surface of the skin. They usually affect the legs and can cause discomfort, pain, and unsightly appearance. Your legs, feet, and ankles are the usual locations for these blue or purple bulges. They could itch or hurt. Smaller red or purple lines that form near the surface of your skin are called spider veins, which may surround varicose veins.
Varicose veins aren't dangerous for the majority of people, despite the fact that they can be unappealing and uncomfortable. Serious health issues, such as blood clots, can occasionally result from severe varicose veins. The majority of varicose vein problems can be treated at home by you or by your healthcare practitioner using injections, laser therapy, or surgery.
What factors increase the risk of VV?
Varicose veins can appear on anyone. Varicose veins are more likely to form as a result of certain factors.
- Age: Vein walls and valves lose some of their former functionality as we grow older. Veins become stiffer and less flexible.
- Gender: The hormones produced by women can cause the vein walls to expand. Due to changes in hormone levels, those who are pregnant, on the birth control pill, or going through menopause are more likely to develop varicose veins.
- Family history: This illness is heritable and tends to run in families.
- Lifestyle: Prolonged standing or sitting reduces circulation. Blood flow can be reduced by wearing constrictive clothes, such as girdles or jeans with tight waistbands.
- Health in general: Some medical diseases, such as acute constipation or specific tumours, raise the pressure in the veins.
- Use of tobacco products: Varicose veins are more prone to develop in smokers.
- Weight: Being overweight strains blood vessels.
Why do varicose veins occur?
Varicose veins occur when the veins in your legs are weakened or damaged, causing blood to pool and accumulate, leading to swelling and the characteristic twisted appearance of the veins. Several factors can contribute to the development of varicose veins, including genetics, age, pregnancy, obesity, and standing or sitting for long periods.
How can you get rid of varicose veins?
1. Exercise
Regular exercise, especially activities that promote circulation, such as walking or swimming, can help prevent and reduce varicose veins.
2. Compression stockings
Wearing compression stockings can help improve circulation and decrease swelling. Early-stage varicose veins can be managed using compression stockings to stop their progression.
3. Sclerotherapy
In this operation, the doctor shrinks and scars the veins by injecting a substance into them. In a few weeks, varicose veins should disappear. Your doctor's office may be the location of the procedure.
4. Endovenous laser therapy (EVLT)
EVLT is a minimally invasive procedure that uses laser energy to close off the affected veins. There are no incisions or needles used in this treatment. Instead, short bursts of light are injected into tiny varicose veins, which are then gradually eliminated.
In conclusion, varicose veins are a common condition that can cause discomfort and embarrassment. There are many other treatments available for varicose veins besides the ones mentioned in this article. Consult with your healthcare provider to determine which treatment option is best for you.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
