Stressed Out? It Can Hurt Your Heart Health; Try These Stress-Busting Methods To Reduce Your Risk Of Heart Diseases
Stress is can negatively affect your health in various ways. It can majorly affect your heart health. Do not let the stress take a toll on your heart by managing stress the right way. Here are some healthy ways to manage stress to reduce the risk of heart diseases.
Heart health: Uncontrolled stress can affect your heart health negatively
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stress can take a toll on your heart health
- Stress can weaken our immune system
- Excessive stress can also cause depression
The lifestyle followed today involves a huge amount of stress. The busy schedules, deadlines, work pressure, emotional problems are just a few factors that can contribute to stress and the list is endless. But the big concern is that most people do not manage stress effectively and often ignore it. Stress can affect your health negatively in various ways. It can put you at a higher risk of many diseases. Unmanaged stress majorly affects heart health and increases your risk of heart diseases. It can also contribute to high blood pressure. Studies also highlight the link between stress and heart attack.
Stress and heart diseases: What is the link?
Dr. Sanjay Bhat explains, "Excessive stress which is not managed properly can lead to increased blood pressure or hypertension. When a person is under stress, the body releases stress hormones adrenaline and cortisol subjected to these hormones over a long period of time increases an individual's risk to develop blood clots or heart attack."
Stress is itself a risk factor of heart diseases and it also makes the other risk factors worse like hypertension or bad cholesterol levels. To preserve heart health you need to manage stress on time before it is too late.
How to manage stress to preserve heart health?
Not just stress but the way to handle stress also affects your heart health. If you choose unhealthy ways like smoking, drinking or overeating then you are putting your heart at a higher risk. The way you manage stress also or play a key role in managing heart health.
Dr. Sanjay Bhat further added, "Additionally if people do not choose healthy outlets to manage stress and opt for avoidant behaviours such as drinking or smoking, this could place an additional burden on the heart and lead to long-term damage. Practice relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, or seek counselling to understand how to manage stress. Go for regular consults with a doctor to check your blood pressure levels, particularly if you work in a high-stress job."
Some healthy ways to manage stress may include-
- Regular exercising can help you reduce stress and also improve heart health
- Ensure a proper sleeping pattern
- Take control over the situation on time to avoid last-minute stress; some planning might help
- Give yourself a break in between to reduce stress
- Breathing exercises and meditation can help you effectively reduce stress naturally
- Examine carefully what causes stress and take control over it
(Dr. Sanjay Bhat, Consultant- Interventional Cardiology, Aster CMI Hospital)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
