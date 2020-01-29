Headaches, Stomach Ache And Sore Throat: Best Home Remedies For These Ailments That You May Get Every Now And Then
Stomach ache, headache and sore throat are ailments that you may get anytime, anywhere. Before resorting to medicines, try these age-old tried and tested home remedies. They can heal you naturally and may provide immediate relief!
Maintain a healthy lifestyle to prevent the likes of stomach ache, headaches and sore throat
Sore throat, stomach aches and headaches are common ailments faced by a lot of people. Before resorting to taking medicines, it is important to try some home remedies as some of them can actually be effective in not just treating these but also providing you with some amazing health benefits. Talking about these common ailments and their remedies is lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho on Facebook. In a live session, he talks about some effective home remedies for sore throat, stomach aches and headaches. Keep reading to know about them.
Sore throat home remedies
1. Salt water gargle: Add a pinch of rock salt in lukewarm water, and gargle with it multiple times in a day when you have sore throat. It is one effective home remedy which will give you positive results. Make sure that the water is not too hot and do not swallow the water while gargling.
2. Steam inhalation: This is a generations-old home remedy for cough, cold, congestion and sore throat. It helps in softening the mucous which gets blocked in the lining of your sinuses. Take a deep pan and boil water. Put a towel over your head and inhale the hot fumes. Make sure you don't get hurt.
3. Pineapple: Pineapple contains bromelain which is anti-inflammatory. It can be an effective home remedy for sore throat. Chew pieces of pineapple whenever you are struggling with a sore throat.
Stomach ache home remedies
1. Ginger tea: Take a piece of ginger (1 inch preferably), peel it, mash it and boil it in water. This ginger water can help in calming down an upset stomach. Ginger is also good for treating nausea.
2. Chamomile tea: Chamomile tea is free of caffeine and can be an effective home remedy for stomach ache. Try to get access to good chamomile tea to treat stomach aches at home.
3. Peppermint tea: Peppermint is commonly used as a digestive aid. Like chamomile, peppermint tea too is easily available and can be used as an effective home remedy for stomach ache. Peppermint tea can also help you get rid of nausea that
Headache home remedies
1. Lavender oil: You can boil lavender leaves in water and drink lavender tea to reduce headaches. Lavender oil can be applied to your temples and you can also inhale lavender oil to reduce headaches. Lavender can also be used as a diffuser to get rid of headaches effectively.
2. Ice: Take a cube of ice, hold it with the help of cloth or handkerchief and rub it all over your face till the ice cube melts. You can take breaks in between if required. It may offer you immediate relief from headaches.
Before you go ahead with taking medicines, try these home remedies. They can heal you naturally and provide you with health benefits you can bank on.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
