Stay Healthy In Winters With These Desi Drinks: Know Method To Prepare
Winter diet: Hot drinks are an important part of the winter diet. Here are some healthy options you can prepare at home.
In winters almost everyone longs for something hot to sip or eat that is tasty and keeps them warm. It is also important to serve your loved ones something delicious and healthy. Tea and Coffee are the first choice as they are hot and easy to make. This season, try some tasty easy to make drinks as it's too cold outside and you don't want to compromise your health with junk food. Pamper yourself with these amazing winter drinks.
Healthy drinks for winter season
1. Kashmiri Kahwa
This drink is full of flavors and remedies for cold that you will love to sip it again and again. The aroma of spices soothes you. This drink helps in digestion, builds immunity and improves skin health.
Ingredients- 2 tsp Kashmiri tea leaves, 3 tsp sugar, 3-4 green cardamom, 1 cinnamon stick, few dried rose petals and 2 tsp crushed almonds
Procedure- To make kahwa, first boil 2 cups of water in a pan. Add crushed cinnamon and cardamom to water and boil water on medium flame for 3 to 4 minutes till the flavors get infused in water. Now add sugar into it along with a few dried rose petals, again boil it for another 1-2 minutes till sugar dissolves to water. Then, add crushed tea leaves into the water and again simmer the tea for 1 to 2 more minutes. Now the tea is ready to serve.
Add crushed almonds to serving cups and strain Kashmiri kahwa in the cup.
2. Almond-chocolate drink
This is a healthy to drink loaded with the goodness of almonds. It makes you warm and enriches you with nutrients like vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids.
Ingredients- 1 cup almond milk, 2 tsp raw cacao powder, 1 tsp natural almond butter and 2 tsp date syrup
Procedure- Add all the ingredients to a saucepan and boil it on medium flame. Keep stirring while boiling. The drink is ready to serve with some Garnished dark chocolate.
3. Masala Chai
Masala Chai is a famous Indian drink made with infusion of Indian spices that keeps you warm and treats sore throat, headache and cold as well
Ingredients- 2-3 cloves, 1-2 cinnamon, 4 green cardamom, ginger, 1 cup milk, 1 tsp tea leaves and 1 tsp sugar
Procedure- Boil water in a pan and add crushed spices to it and boil it for 2-3 minutes. Now add tea leaves and sugar and keep it boiling for 4-5 minutes on medium frame. Now pour milk to it and boil it on medium flame till the color changes. Now stir it into a cup and the tea is ready to serve.
4. Date and Almond Milk
Dates are healthy alternative of sugar with many health benefits and almond is good source of vitamin E and Omega-3. This drink is a healthy choice for winters and easy to make.
Ingredients- 1 cup milk, 6-7 soaked almonds, cinnamon stick, 4 black pepper corn, 1 date and pinch of turmeric.
Procedure- Blend all the ingredients except turmeric (remove the seed from date) and make a thick paste. Now put milk in the pan and add turmeric and boil it. When the milk is boiled add the paste to it and keep it stirring on medium flame to avoid sticking on bottom. Off the flame and the drink is a little thick. Now pour it into a glass and serve this drink with garnished almonds as your evening snack.
(Dr. Archana Batra who is a Dietitian, Physiotherapist and a Certified Diabetes Educator)
