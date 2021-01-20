Craving Hot Chocolate In Winters? Stay In Shape With This Low-Calorie Version
During the winter season many prefer a variety of hot beverages. Hot chocolate is one of these options. Here's an interesting way to prepare a low-calorie hot chocolate in winters with the goodness of jaggery.
You can prepare hot chocolate with the goodness of jaggery this winter
HIGHLIGHTS
- You can prepare a low calorie hot chocolate to stay in shape
- Add healthy sugar alternates to your hot chocolate
- You can also try herbal teas in winter season
Sipping hot beverages in winter is one best part of the chilling season. Tea and coffee are two essentials of the winter season. Another famous delight of this season is hot chocolate. Almost everyone loves this yummy treat and enjoy it when topped with marshmallows. This drink is definitely a treat to your taste buds but also adds a good number of calories to your daily intake. Those trying to lose weight often avoid hot chocolate to prevent an overload of calories. If you are one of those, here's a solution for you. Keep reading to know how you can prepare a low-calorie hot chocolate.
Low-calorie hot chocolate you can prepare at home
Nutritionist Simrun Chopra shares her low-calorie hot chocolate recipe on Instagram and writes, "Save this for your chocolate cravings. You don't have to give up things you love to be healthy or to drop fat percentage."
Here's how you can prepare yours-
For this you need
1 tablespoon of cocoa powder
A piece of jaggery to taste
Method:
1. Mix the cocoa powder in some water and remove all lumps
2. Add more water, about a cup in total
3. Transfer to a pot and add jaggery to it
4. Bring the mixture to boil, reduce the heat and cook till half the water evaporates
5. After some time you will notice that the mixture becomes thick and gooey like a chocolate sauce
6. At this stage serve it in your glass/mug
7. Taste and add more jaggery if needed
If you love enjoying hot beverages in winters and don't want to add extra calories to your drink, add natural sweeteners to your drinks. Jaggery, dates and coconut sugar are some alternates you can try.
(Simrun Chopra is a deep health coach, PCOS educator and founder of Nourish with Sim)
