Summer Diet: 9 Foods And Drink That Can Keep You Cool And Support Healthy Digestion
Here's a list of summer foods that can aid in digestion and contribute to overall wellness.
Watermelon is loaded with essential nutrients
The summer season can affect your health in more ways than one. As the temperature rises, your digestive system slows down and you become prone to bloating, acid reflux and indigestion. Therefore, it becomes more important than ever to load the diet with healthy foods that are not only easier to digest but also can keep you cool this summer. Here, we have a list of summer foods that can aid in digestion and contribute to overall wellness.
Summer foods to keep digestion healthy
1. Watermelon
Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit with a high water content. It is a good source of essential nutrients, including vitamin C, potassium, vitamin A, and many other beneficial plant compounds. Plus, it's low in calories, making it a perfect snack.
2. Cucumbers
Cucumbers are about 95% water, making them an excellent source of hydration. They are low in calories and gentle on the stomach.
3. Fennel seeds
Fennel seeds can help reduce body heat due to their cooling properties.
Chewing fennel seeds post meals offers digestive benefits and reduces bloating.
4. Berries
Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries contain antioxidants, fibre and several other essential nutrients. The fibre in berries can help promote digestion.
5. Coconut water
Coconut water can keep you hydrated and boost energy levels during those hot summer days. Coconut water contains electrolytes including potassium, sodium and manganese, making it a perfect drink to replace fluid loss.
6. Mint
Mint is a refreshing herb that not only adds a burst of flavour to your meals but is also beneficial for digestion. It can help soothe the stomach and alleviate digestive discomfort, making it an excellent addition to salads, smoothies, or infused water.
7. Yogurt
Probiotic-rich foods like yogurt help maintain a healthy gut microbiome. A healthy gut helps ensure better digestion and prevent issues such as bloating.
8. Bottle gourd
Bottle gourd is another hydration hero that can keep you cool during summer. It can help with weight loss, improve digestion and boost heart health.
9. Sabja seeds
Sabja seeds, also known as basil seeds are rich in protein, fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. These seeds can reduce body heat, improve digestion, control blood sugar and improve cholesterol levels.
Add these summer foods to your diet to support gut health. Also, drink plenty of water and stay well-hydrated.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.