Home »  Living Healthy »  Summer Diet: 9 Foods And Drink That Can Keep You Cool And Support Healthy Digestion

Summer Diet: 9 Foods And Drink That Can Keep You Cool And Support Healthy Digestion

Here's a list of summer foods that can aid in digestion and contribute to overall wellness.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: May 30, 2025 02:10 IST
2-Min Read
Summer Diet: 9 Foods And Drink That Can Keep You Cool And Support Healthy Digestion

Watermelon is loaded with essential nutrients

The summer season can affect your health in more ways than one. As the temperature rises, your digestive system slows down and you become prone to bloating, acid reflux and indigestion. Therefore, it becomes more important than ever to load the diet with healthy foods that are not only easier to digest but also can keep you cool this summer. Here, we have a list of summer foods that can aid in digestion and contribute to overall wellness.

Summer foods to keep digestion healthy



RELATED STORIES
related

These 5 Diet Tips Can Help Prevent Acid Reflux This Summer

Dehydration is also quite common during hot summer days which can further exacerbate digestive problems, especially acid reflux.

related

Ayurvedic Summer Tips: These Foods Will Keep You Cool

Let's explore Ayurvedic-approved summer foods that help regulate body temperature and keep your energy high while keeping heat-induced ailments at bay.

1. Watermelon

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit with a high water content. It is a good source of essential nutrients, including vitamin C, potassium, vitamin A, and many other beneficial plant compounds. Plus, it's low in calories, making it a perfect snack.



2. Cucumbers

Cucumbers are about 95% water, making them an excellent source of hydration. They are low in calories and gentle on the stomach.

3. Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds can help reduce body heat due to their cooling properties.

Chewing fennel seeds post meals offers digestive benefits and reduces bloating.

4. Berries

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries contain antioxidants, fibre and several other essential nutrients. The fibre in berries can help promote digestion.

5. Coconut water

Coconut water can keep you hydrated and boost energy levels during those hot summer days. Coconut water contains electrolytes including potassium, sodium and manganese, making it a perfect drink to replace fluid loss.

6. Mint

Mint is a refreshing herb that not only adds a burst of flavour to your meals but is also beneficial for digestion. It can help soothe the stomach and alleviate digestive discomfort, making it an excellent addition to salads, smoothies, or infused water.

7. Yogurt

Probiotic-rich foods like yogurt help maintain a healthy gut microbiome. A healthy gut helps ensure better digestion and prevent issues such as bloating.

8. Bottle gourd

Bottle gourd is another hydration hero that can keep you cool during summer. It can help with weight loss, improve digestion and boost heart health.

9. Sabja seeds

Sabja seeds, also known as basil seeds are rich in protein, fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. These seeds can reduce body heat, improve digestion, control blood sugar and improve cholesterol levels.

Add these summer foods to your diet to support gut health. Also, drink plenty of water and stay well-hydrated.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases