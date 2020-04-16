ASK OUR EXPERTS

Hair Care Tips: Know Ways To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer

Hair Care Tips: Know Ways To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer

Hair Care Tips: With sweat, humidity and increased temperature, your hair might face various difficulties. Deep cleansing is extremely important for your hair. Follow a healthy hair care routine for better growth.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Apr 16, 2020 09:36 IST
2-Min Read
Hair care: Cleanse your hair properly on regular basis

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Add vitamin E to your diet for better hair growth
  2. Clean your hair properly in summers
  3. Try different hair styles with use of heat

The summer season is here. With an increase in temperature, you need to make small efforts to take care of your skin and hair. With sweat, humidity and increased temperature, your hair might face various difficulties. Deep cleansing is extremely important for your hair. Follow a healthy hair care routine for better growth. It will also help you prevent hair fall and other side effects of the increased temperature. Here are some hair care tips you can follow during the summer season for healthy hair. You should also consume a healthy diet to ensure the intake of all necessary nutrients required for healthy hair. The summer season also offers a variety of fruits which can be a part of your daily diet.

Hair care tips: Follow these for healthy hair during the summer season


1. Cleanse properly

Regularly wash your hair with normal water to keep both scalp and hair clean. Use a shampoo according to your hair type. Always check the ingredients of the hair care products you choose as many are loaded with chemicals. Do not wash your hair daily.

Cleanse your hair properly with chemical-free shampoo
2. Protect your hair from heat damage

Heat can take a toll on your hair health. It can kill the moisture of your hair and cause extreme dryness. Reduce the use of heat for styling. Also, protect your hair from sun damage. UV rays can also be harmful for your hair. Cover your hair when in sunlight.

Also read: Hair Care : Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems

3. Try different hairstyles

This summer, style your hair more often. Do not use chemical-based products or heat for styling. Try buns or updos to tie your hair. You can also braid your hair. This will reduce your hair's exposure to different surfaces and sweat.

Also read: Hair Growth Tips: Prepare Onion Oil To Control Hair Fall With This Simple Method

Tie your hair more often in summers
4. Do not forget hydration

In summers your hair, body as well as skin need proper hydration. Use a conditioner regularly for better nourishment and hydration. You should also apply oil regularly. Make sure that you drink enough water throughout the day.

Also read: Vitamin E For Hair Growth: Here's How It Works

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

