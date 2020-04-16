Hair Care Tips: Know Ways To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer
The summer season is here. With an increase in temperature, you need to make small efforts to take care of your skin and hair. With sweat, humidity and increased temperature, your hair might face various difficulties. Deep cleansing is extremely important for your hair. Follow a healthy hair care routine for better growth. It will also help you prevent hair fall and other side effects of the increased temperature. Here are some hair care tips you can follow during the summer season for healthy hair. You should also consume a healthy diet to ensure the intake of all necessary nutrients required for healthy hair. The summer season also offers a variety of fruits which can be a part of your daily diet.
Hair care tips: Follow these for healthy hair during the summer season
1. Cleanse properly
Regularly wash your hair with normal water to keep both scalp and hair clean. Use a shampoo according to your hair type. Always check the ingredients of the hair care products you choose as many are loaded with chemicals. Do not wash your hair daily.
2. Protect your hair from heat damage
Heat can take a toll on your hair health. It can kill the moisture of your hair and cause extreme dryness. Reduce the use of heat for styling. Also, protect your hair from sun damage. UV rays can also be harmful for your hair. Cover your hair when in sunlight.
3. Try different hairstyles
This summer, style your hair more often. Do not use chemical-based products or heat for styling. Try buns or updos to tie your hair. You can also braid your hair. This will reduce your hair's exposure to different surfaces and sweat.
4. Do not forget hydration
In summers your hair, body as well as skin need proper hydration. Use a conditioner regularly for better nourishment and hydration. You should also apply oil regularly. Make sure that you drink enough water throughout the day.
