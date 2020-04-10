ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Sleep Deprivation Can Make You Gain Weight: Here's The Link; Know Tips To Ensure Better Sleep

Sleep Deprivation Can Make You Gain Weight: Here's The Link; Know Tips To Ensure Better Sleep

தமிழில் படிக்க

Weight gain: Sleep deprivation is also linked with weight gain. Your sleeping pattern affects various processes inside your body which can contribute to weight loss. Here is the link between lack of sleep and weight gain. Also, know how to ensure better sleep.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Apr 10, 2020 03:06 IST
2-Min Read
Sleep Deprivation Can Make You Gain Weight: Here

Sleep deprivation can make you gain weight

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Proper sleep helps promote a healthy weight
  2. Lack of sleep can make you consume more calories
  3. Exercise regularly for better sleep

Lack of sleep is linked with various health issues. Sleep deprivation can put you at a higher risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke and much more. Many are experiencing insomnia during the lockdown period going on. There are several reasons behind it including lack of physical activity, stress, anxiety, heavy intake of calories and much more. Sleep deprivation is also linked with weight gain. Your sleeping pattern affects various processes inside your body which can contribute to weight loss. Here is the link between lack of sleep and weight gain. Also, know how to ensure better sleep.

Weight gain and sleep deprivation: Know the link


RELATED STORIES
related

Want To Gain Weight? Try These Foods To Gain Weight In A Healthy Way

Weight gain: Adding foods high in fat can lead to unhealthy weight gain. Add nutrition rich foods which can add healthy calories to your diet. Here are some foods which can he added to your weight gain diet.

related

Sleep Deprivation In Kids Can Be More Harmful Than You Think; Here's How You Can Help Your Child Sleep Better

Proper sleep is extremely important for your kids. Sleep deprivation is linked with several health issues in kids. Here are some tips that can help your kids ensure better sleep.

Poor sleep affects your metabolism. Better metabolism means effective weight loss. Sleep is important for your body to recover. Lack of sleep contributes to poor metabolism which can make you gain weight.

9klfsgi

Lack of sleep can lead to poor metabolism
Photo Credit: iStock

Sleep deprivation can also make you consume more calories. You sleep pattern is linked with production of two hunger hormone- ghrelin and leptin. Ghrelin hormone is released when you are hungry whereas, leptin signals fullness. According to different studies, lack of sleep increases the level of ghrelin and lowers the levels of leptin.

Also read: Surprising Ill-Effects Of Sleep Deprivation; Know Tips To For A Good Night's Sleep

How to ensure better sleep?

To avoid weight gain you can different strategies to fight sleep deprivation. Here are some tips you can try-

  1. You should exercise regularly to fight sleep deprivation. Physical activity is extremely important to ensure better sleep at night. You can exercise, go for a walk, play some games or any other activity of your choice.
  2. Do not drink caffeine before sleeping. If you drink coffee make sure that you consume caffeine during the day.
  3. Keep distractions away like mobile phones. Many especially teenagers compromise their sleep to mobile phone use at night. Control the use of mobile phones and keep it on do not disturb mode when sleeping.
  4. Also, check the place where you sleep. A comfortable environment will also ensure a relaxing sleep.

Also read: Sleep Deprivation In Kids Can Be More Harmful Than You Think; Here's How You Can Help Your Child Sleep Better

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Skincare Tips: Try These Natural Ingredients To Fight Different Skin Problems; Learn Methods To Use These
Skincare Tips: Try These Natural Ingredients To Fight Different Skin Problems; Learn Methods To Use These

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com