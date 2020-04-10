Sleep Deprivation Can Make You Gain Weight: Here's The Link; Know Tips To Ensure Better Sleep
- Proper sleep helps promote a healthy weight
- Lack of sleep can make you consume more calories
- Exercise regularly for better sleep
Lack of sleep is linked with various health issues. Sleep deprivation can put you at a higher risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke and much more. Many are experiencing insomnia during the lockdown period going on. There are several reasons behind it including lack of physical activity, stress, anxiety, heavy intake of calories and much more. Sleep deprivation is also linked with weight gain. Your sleeping pattern affects various processes inside your body which can contribute to weight loss. Here is the link between lack of sleep and weight gain. Also, know how to ensure better sleep.
Weight gain and sleep deprivation: Know the link
Poor sleep affects your metabolism. Better metabolism means effective weight loss. Sleep is important for your body to recover. Lack of sleep contributes to poor metabolism which can make you gain weight.
Sleep deprivation can also make you consume more calories. You sleep pattern is linked with production of two hunger hormone- ghrelin and leptin. Ghrelin hormone is released when you are hungry whereas, leptin signals fullness. According to different studies, lack of sleep increases the level of ghrelin and lowers the levels of leptin.
How to ensure better sleep?
To avoid weight gain you can different strategies to fight sleep deprivation. Here are some tips you can try-
- You should exercise regularly to fight sleep deprivation. Physical activity is extremely important to ensure better sleep at night. You can exercise, go for a walk, play some games or any other activity of your choice.
- Do not drink caffeine before sleeping. If you drink coffee make sure that you consume caffeine during the day.
- Keep distractions away like mobile phones. Many especially teenagers compromise their sleep to mobile phone use at night. Control the use of mobile phones and keep it on do not disturb mode when sleeping.
- Also, check the place where you sleep. A comfortable environment will also ensure a relaxing sleep.
