Nutritionist Shares Common Headache Triggers. Here's How You Can Get The Primary Cure
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a list of the most common headache triggers and suggests a cure for it.
The nutritionist mentions, "No single product or food can treat any disease or condition."
A headache is a pain or discomfort in the forehead or head area, involving irritation in the entire face and neck, and at times, the pain transcends to the shoulders. All kinds of headaches are problematic, as working while dealing with them is quite difficult. So what if there is a simple solution to it? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a video on Instagram, wherein she talks about the most common triggers of headaches and the easiest cure for them. The caption alongside her video reads, “Headaches are more than just a dull ache—they're often the body's way of signalling an imbalance. Whether it's triggered by stress, lack of sleep, or even something as simple as a loud noise, each of us has our unique triggers that can quickly turn a good day upside down. But what if there was a way to keep these headaches at bay? In today's video, I'm sharing one key supplement that over 90% of people find effective for headache relief. This simple addition could be the answer you've been looking for. Watch till the end to uncover a natural ally against headaches—and take one step closer to a life of ease and balance.”
According to the nutritionist, the most common headache triggers are
- Anger
- Anxiety
- Perfumes
- Paints
- Stress
- Depression
- Alcohol
- Pickles
- Dairy products
- Tomatoes
- Delayed meals
- Time zone changes
- Loud noises
- Lack of sleep
- Low magnesium
How to cure headaches?
Anjali Mukerjee says, “Each individual has their own trigger, but the supplement that is really effective in more than 90 percent of the headaches is magnesium, especially magnesium chloride because that gets absorbed very easily. Taking magnesium regularly may help you with your recurrent headaches of course.”
Apart from Magnesium chloride, she also mentions that there are other treatments in Ayurveda that we do to help manage headaches and a lot of other lifestyle corrections that need to be made.
The nutritionist's video comes with a disclaimer which reads, “The purpose of this post is to provide researched information on health and is not intended to treat or cure ailments. It is important to understand that no ‘post' can be used to treat without a detailed consultation with us or with your physician.”
The nutritionist also mentions, “No single product or food can treat any disease or condition. This video is for information purposes only. If you wish to correct any disease or condition you need to give your case history to our senior doctors, and this is possible when you share your contact details so that our team can call you.”
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
