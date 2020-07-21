Coronavirus Prevention: Why N-95 Masks With Valves Do Not Serve The Purpose- Know Which Mask You Should Wear
N-95 mask: On Tuesday, the government advised against using N-95 masks with valves. Read here to know why.
N-95 mask India: The general population should wear fabric face mask when stepping out
HIGHLIGHTS
- Do not wear N-95 mask with valve
- They do not offer protection from coronavirus
- They do not stop spread of the infection
N-95 masks with valves are not effective for curbing the spread of coronavirus. The Centre on Tuesday mentioned that N-95 masks with valves do not prevent the virus from spreading out and are detrimental to the measures adopted for its containment. In April, the government had issued an advisory on the use of homemade protective cover for face and mouth. Fabric masks that you make at home must be washed and cleaned every day. It is advised that people should wear the mask as much as they can, especially when they step out of their houses.
Masks for prevention of coronavirus: What you should know
Homemade fabric face masks must have at least three layers of fabric. They should be washed and cleaned every day. Before making a mask with the fabric, make sure that the fabric is washed well in boiling water for five minutes. You can also add salt to this water. Make the face cover only after the cloth is dried well.
"N-95 masks with valves can lead to aerosol generation. If someone who is wearing this mask coughs, then the infection can be spread through the aerosols. These masks are especially not recommended to be used in hospitals. N-95 masks without valves can be worn for coronavirus prevention," says Dr Rommel Tickoo, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare.
Dr Tickoo adds that surgical masks which need to be discarded every day should be used by healthcare workers. "N-95 masks should be used by those who are in COVID-19 wards or attending patients infected with coronavirus. Surgical masks are not meant for common people either. They should wear fabric face masks which is reusable and washable," he tells DoctorNDTV.
Read here to know more about who should wear which mask and where.
For the homemade face cover, ensure that the outer layer of the mask should have water-resistant fabric. The inner layer should be water-absorbent and the middle layer should act as a filter. Watch this video to know how to make face masks at home.
Dr April Baller, Infection Prevention And Control, WHO Health Emergencies Programme says that the fabric face mask must have at least three layers of fabric. These can be used by the general public in areas where there are many people infected with COVID-19 in the community, and physical distancing of at least one metre cannot be achieved
Here are more do's and don'ts of fabric face masks you should be aware of.
(Dr Rommel Tickoo, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare)
