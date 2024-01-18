Stay Warm With Sesame Seeds This Winter: Know Ways To Use
Sesame seeds are not just another kitchen ingredient, they are a powerhouse of essential nutrients.
Sesame seeds are loaded with calcium and fibre
For ages, sesame seeds have been a part of Indian households. Sesame seeds or til are one of the winter special foods that should not be missed. These tiny seeds are not just another kitchen ingredient, they are a powerhouse of essential nutrients. In India, sesame seeds are usually consumed during the winter season to stay warm from the inside. However, not many are well-versed with the benefits and different ways to use sesame seeds in winter. Let's discuss these in this article.
Know the benefits of sesame seeds:
- Sesame seeds are a good source of fibre that can help improve your digestive function.
- Sesame seeds can help control the risk of heart disease by controlling cholesterol levels and blood pressure numbers.
- These seeds are a good source of calcium, which is vital for bone and teeth health.
- Sesame seeds are also loaded with plant-based protein.
- Til can also help reduce inflammation, control blood sugar levels, provide antioxidants and help in cell formation and function.
How to add sesame seeds to diet
- You can add sesame seeds to sauces
- Sprinkle some seeds on buns, breads, burger, salads and bagels
- You can prepare til laddoo or gajak
- You can also use sesame oil as a dressing
- You can mix it in flour
- Sesame seeds can also be consumed with milk
- Tilkut is also a famous Indian sweet that is prepared using sesame seeds
