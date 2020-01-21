Say Goodbye To Painkillers With These Remedies That Can Help Fight Pain Naturally
Too much consumption of painkillers is linked with several health issues. It can increase the risk of several serious health conditions. You can try some natural alternates that can help you fight pain easily.
Over use of painkillers is linked with several health issues
HIGHLIGHTS
- Use of painkillers is linked with many health issues
- Turmeric is loaded with medicinal properties
- You can use different spices to fight pain
Painkillers are one of the quickest solutions to fight pain. Most people prefer popping a painkiller even after minor discomfort. But too much consumption of painkillers is linked with several health issues. It can increase the risk of several serious health conditions. Many studies have also highlighted the harmful effects of using too many painkillers. You can use several natural ingredients to fight pain. Most of these ingredients are present inside your kitchen. These natural alternates to painkillers are loaded with medicinal properties. To minimise the use of painkillers you must also make some healthy diet and lifestyle modifications that can help you stay healthy. Here are some natural substitutes to painkillers.
Natural alternates to painkillers
1. Clove
Cloves are popularly used for toothache. With a strong aroma and taste, clove can help add extra flavour to your foods. You can use cloves to fight toothache, inflammation, pain, nausea and cold. Clove also has anti-fungal properties. This spice is loaded with medicinal properties. You can use clove in various recipes or clove tea is also a healthy choice.
Also read: This Clove Drink Can Help You Lose Weight Faster; Here's How You Can Prepare It
2. Ginger
Ginger commonly used to add a strong flavour to your cup of tea. Ginger is also loaded with several health benefits. It can also help you fight inflammation and muscle pain. It is also helpful in treating cold and coughs. Ginger tea is a perfect choice during winter season. You can also add fresh raw ginger to foods.
3. Turmeric
Turmeric is loaded with medicinal properties. Ayurveda also suggests the use of turmeric to fight various health issues. It is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. It is also a powerhouse of anti-oxidants. Use of turmeric offers you pain-relieving qualities. Turmeric tea or turmeric milk are two healthiest drinks to choose from.
Also read: Turmeric Milk: Reasons Why You Should Be Drinking Golden Milk; Method To Prepare It
4. Essential oils
Essential oils can have multiple uses. Few essential oils can help you fight pain as well. Lavender oil, rosemary oil, eucalyptus oil and peppermint oil can offer pain-relieving properties. But never use essential oil directly. Always mix essential oil with a carrier oil before applying.
5. Hot and cold therapy
Hot and cold therapies have been in use for a long time. Use of ice pack or a heat bag on the affected area can give you some relief. Heat bag can give you relief from swelling as well.
Also read: This Amazing Spice Can Boost Weight Loss, Beat Diabetes, PCOD, Heart Disease And Many More
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.