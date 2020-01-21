ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Say Goodbye To Painkillers With These Remedies That Can Help Fight Pain Naturally

Say Goodbye To Painkillers With These Remedies That Can Help Fight Pain Naturally

Too much consumption of painkillers is linked with several health issues. It can increase the risk of several serious health conditions. You can try some natural alternates that can help you fight pain easily.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Jan 21, 2020 12:24 IST
3-Min Read
Say Goodbye To Painkillers With These Remedies That Can Help Fight Pain Naturally

Over use of painkillers is linked with several health issues

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Use of painkillers is linked with many health issues
  2. Turmeric is loaded with medicinal properties
  3. You can use different spices to fight pain

Painkillers are one of the quickest solutions to fight pain. Most people prefer popping a painkiller even after minor discomfort. But too much consumption of painkillers is linked with several health issues. It can increase the risk of several serious health conditions. Many studies have also highlighted the harmful effects of using too many painkillers. You can use several natural ingredients to fight pain. Most of these ingredients are present inside your kitchen. These natural alternates to painkillers are loaded with medicinal properties. To minimise the use of painkillers you must also make some healthy diet and lifestyle modifications that can help you stay healthy. Here are some natural substitutes to painkillers.

Natural alternates to painkillers


RELATED STORIES
related

A Short Swim In The Cold Water Is Best Alternative To Pain Killers

A short but sharp swimming session in cold water could be your alternative to pain killers. Read all about it here.

related

6 Natural Painkillers, Right In Your Kitchcen

These natural painkillers are at your convenience, not in the nearest medical store, but on the shelf of your kitchen.

1. Clove

Cloves are popularly used for toothache. With a strong aroma and taste, clove can help add extra flavour to your foods. You can use cloves to fight toothache, inflammation, pain, nausea and cold. Clove also has anti-fungal properties. This spice is loaded with medicinal properties. You can use clove in various recipes or clove tea is also a healthy choice.

Also read: This Clove Drink Can Help You Lose Weight Faster; Here's How You Can Prepare It

2. Ginger

Ginger commonly used to add a strong flavour to your cup of tea. Ginger is also loaded with several health benefits. It can also help you fight inflammation and muscle pain. It is also helpful in treating cold and coughs. Ginger tea is a perfect choice during winter season. You can also add fresh raw ginger to foods.

965488l

You can add ginger tea to your morning routine
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Turmeric

Turmeric is loaded with medicinal properties. Ayurveda also suggests the use of turmeric to fight various health issues. It is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. It is also a powerhouse of anti-oxidants. Use of turmeric offers you pain-relieving qualities. Turmeric tea or turmeric milk are two healthiest drinks to choose from.

Also read: Turmeric Milk: Reasons Why You Should Be Drinking Golden Milk; Method To Prepare It

4. Essential oils

Essential oils can have multiple uses. Few essential oils can help you fight pain as well. Lavender oil, rosemary oil, eucalyptus oil and peppermint oil can offer pain-relieving properties. But never use essential oil directly. Always mix essential oil with a carrier oil before applying.

3pvnslgg

Essential oils can be used as a natural pain killer
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Hot and cold therapy

Hot and cold therapies have been in use for a long time. Use of ice pack or a heat bag on the affected area can give you some relief. Heat bag can give you relief from swelling as well.

Also read: This Amazing Spice Can Boost Weight Loss, Beat Diabetes, PCOD, Heart Disease And Many More

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Essilor
 Sponsored

Better Health With Better Eye Care

 

Home Remedies

Say Goodbye To Painkillers With These Remedies That Can Help Fight Pain Naturally
Say Goodbye To Painkillers With These Remedies That Can Help Fight Pain Naturally

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Drink Low-Fat, Not High-Fat Milk To Age Slowly, New Study Finds

How A Gut Infection May Produce Chronic Symptoms: Tips To Take Care Of Your Gut Health

Cut Down On Aluminium Intake, Use Of Aluminium Foil To Reduce Health Risks: Says Latest Research

Diabetics, Good News! New Insulin For Improved Treatment Of Diabetes Developed By Researchers

Persistent Sexual Arousal In Women Can Be A Neurological Problem: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases