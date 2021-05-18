Bel Sherbet As A Summer Cooler: Rujuta Diwekar Tells Why You Should Include This Seasonal Goodness To Your Diet
Bel fruit can be used to prepare sherbet during the summer season. It is a cooling drink that you can prepare easily at home this summer. Here are some notable benefits of drinking bel sherbet.
Bel is a good source of vitamin C says nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar
HIGHLIGHTS
- Bel juice/sherbet can help you stay cool in summer
- It can also help you boost immunity as it is rich in vitamin C
- Bel sherbet can also help you keep digestion healthy
One of the most underrated summer drinks is bel sherbet. Also called bael, the fruit pulp is filled with nutrients. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a picture of this healthy drink on her Instagram handle. Terming it as the “forgotten summer drink of India,” Rujuta revealed some amazing benefits of the sherbet. In the captioned, show wrote that bel sherbet is “cooling, tasty, in season, good for stomach and skin and also prevents hair fall.” While summer is usually enjoyed with mango drink recipes, bel sherbet should have an equal space in your diet due to its nutrient-rich qualities.
Bel sherbet health benefits: Healthy drink to stay cool this summer
In her caption, Rujuta added, “The bel fruit may not be high in prestige but that doesn't stop it from being high on antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties and vitamins.” Speaking of bel “therapy”, she said, “Traditionally, it's used as a therapy for stomach ailments, weakness in legs and hands and to prevent hair loss.”
Keeping our immunity strong is one of the ways to fight against potential diseases. Bel sherbet can work as an immunity booster. “Since immunity is the current buzzword, know that exposure to a diverse, seasonal diet is essential for building immunity,” Rujuta said and added that bel was a good source of Vitamin C as well.
Bel sherbet recipe is very simple. Put some bel pulp into water. Add sugar or jaggery and lemon to this mixture. This juice is also perfect for diabetic patients. It is an antidote to strokes in summer as well.
So, it's time to stock up on bel in your kitchen and enjoy its benefits.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
