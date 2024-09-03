Nutritionist Busts Myths About Protein Consumption: "Why More Protein Isnt Better?"
In an Instagram post, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar discussed the frequently asked questions about protein and busted a few myths about its consumption.
Children, as per the nutritionist, must have access to diverse protein sources
Protein is a vital nutrient that plays a central role in various bodily functions, including muscle building, immune function, and enzyme activity. With the growing interest in health and wellness, many of us have questions about protein consumption. How much protein should we eat? When is the best time to consume it? Does going vegan impact our protein requirements? To address these questions and more, renowned nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar launched a "protein series" on Instagram on August 19. Following the success of her first two videos, "How to meet your protein requirements" and "How to make the best use of protein that you consume," Ms Diwekar recently shared the third installment, tackling the "5 FAQs on Protein."
Here is a list of FAQs:
If protein is so good or important, why is more not better?
According to Ms Diwekar, the best way to get more protein is through the whole food matrix, i.e., eating wholesome food. She says, “The anabolic ceiling is real. Just because you ate a lot of protein, your body will not be able to spare all the protein for growth, repair and maintenance work. In fact, adding protein to your plate at the cost of not eating grains, fruits or vegetables, or millet is optimal because it then begins to compromise on the digestibility of your amino acids (proteins).”
Can ‘ghar ka khaana' or a vegetarian meal be sufficient to meet our protein needs?
Ms. Diwekar calls the over-emphasis on one nutrient- protein, simply a marketing agenda and remarks, “It is really not difficult for our body to receive, digest, assimilate amino acids from the ‘ghar ka khaana'. You really don't need to do special to get more protein from the food that you are eating.”
What is the impact of eating non-veg food on the health of an individual and the planet?
Ms. Diwekar shares that India already has a tradition of eating non-vegetarian food, which accounts for sustainability. She mentions that, however, this must not be done at the cost of eating rice, chapatti, or seeds, as this is part of our ecological needs. Instead, the greed for protein should be avoided.
Do our protein requirements change as we age?
"Yes, the ones who need protein most are the young and adolescents and children at growing age, and people above the age of 60- these are the two age groups where meeting protein requirements becomes very critical," Rujuta Diwekar shares. Children, as per the nutritionist, must have access to diverse protein sources and strictly regulate the consumption of UPF (ultra-processed food) products. For elderly people, exercise three times a week is extremely important to assimilate the protein.
Will I get the benefit of exercise without consuming protein shakes?
"Yes, the benefits of exercise are not constrained by protein shakes,” the nutritionist concludes.
Look at her post:
Keep these things in mind while consuming protein for overall good health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
