Summer Diet: Try This Nutritionist Recommended Cucumber-Mint Drink To Stay Hydrated
During the summer season it is essential to stay hydrated. Here's an interesting cucumber-mint drink you must try this summer!
Drink adequate amount of water during the summer season to stay hydrated
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eat light meals during the summer season
- Drink adequate amount of water in summers
- Load up your summer diet with cooling foods
As we welcome the summer season, it is time to load up the diet with a variety of drinks. Adequate hydration helps the body function properly. You lose more water during the summer season. Not consuming enough fluids and lead to dehydration, further contributing to several issues. Other than water there is a wide variety of liquids you can add to your diet. The summer season also offers numerous juicy fruits and vegetables that can be used in the preparation of refreshing drinks. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to share one of the summer drinks you can prepare with commonly available summer ingredients.
Summer drinks: Try this cucumber-mint drink
"A freshly pressed cucumber-mint juice can be your summer partner. A tall glass of cucumber and mint keeps the body cool and help you get rid of toxins. It can also boost your skin health and give you that youthful glow," Batra writes in her post.
She further adds that cucumbers a good source of potassium. Adding enough potassium to your diet can help you take control of your blood pressure numbers.
Also read: Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
"Since the drink contains an optimum amount of fibre, it can keep you full for longer. You can enjoy this drink as a mid-morning or mid-evening drink. So, keep the unhealthy snacks away and try this hydrating and refreshing drink," she adds.
Also read: 7 Best Yoga Poses To Get Your Summer Body Ready
On the other hand, pudina or mint leaves can offer multiple benefits to your body too. It can improve digestion. The nutritionist suggests that if you are suffering from irritable bowel syndrome you can count on this gut-friendly combo to heal you from within.
Cheers to Summers with this hydrating combination!
(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.